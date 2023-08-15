Is it a problem for the BBC when Stephen Nolan becomes the story?

The tagline of the Stephen Nolan show is – Make the news, be the news. Unfortunately, the show’s host seems to be taking that literally.

The Irish News has four pages in today’s edition covering alleged goings on at ‘the biggest show in the country’. I do not think the journalists Rodney Edwards and John Breslin will get one of Stephens’s famous Christmas cards.

There are rumours there is more to come in this story. To say Nolan divides opinion is an understatement, so I can imagine there could be an orderly queue forming to spill the beans with the floodgates opened.

A certain Loyalist defended Nolan this morning on Twitter and made allegations against the Irish News and other journalists.

I imagine an army of solicitors from all sides will be beavering away today behind the scenes.

To keep both us and you right, all comments on this post will be pre-moderated.

Can I also remind you just because you want something to be true does not mean it is true. So stick to the facts and don’t go off on flights of fancy.