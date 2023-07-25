Nigel Dodds says the Windsor Framework ‘utterly fails DUP’s seven tests’…

From the BelTel:

Lord Dodds, who is the leader of the DUP in the House of Lords, said a recent report from the House’s select committee justifies the party’s “grave concerns about the Windsor Framework” which was revealed by the UK Government and the EU in February in a bid to solve issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The report which was published in full today (Tuesday) determined the Framework was an “improvement on the Protocol, but problems remain.”

He said it fails the party’s seven tests which were outlined in February and include fulfilling Article 6 of the Acts of Union, avoid any diversion of trade and no checks on goods going from Northern Ireland to Great Britain or vice-versa.

“The report points out there are still many unresolved and outstanding problems that have not been settled by the Windsor Framework,” said Lord Dodds.

“It looks through the hype and spin around the government narrative on the Windsor Framework and objectively analyses the truth behind the propaganda.

“It is clear that the Windsor Framework utterly fails the seven tests set by the DUP. It represents the embedding of the Irish Sea border to a greater extent than anything we have seen thus far.”

So it looks like there will be no return to Stormont anytime soon, or maybe never? Oh no what will we do without the mature leadership of our MLA’s to get us through these tough times? (sarcasm).

Is it likely the DUP don’t want to take the blame for all the cuts and it suits them just as much as much as Sinn Féin sit all this out?

