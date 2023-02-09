Songwriter Burt Bacharach dies aged 94…

| Readers 331
Burt Bacharach at the Walt Disney Concert Hall 10th Anniversary Celebration, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA 09-30-13

To paraphrase the Barry Manilow song, Burt Bacharach did write the songs the whole world sings. Along with his lyricist partner Hal David, he was responsible for some of the most memorable songs of the 20th Century, including:

  • Magic Moments – Perry Como
  • I Say A Little Prayer – Aretha Franklin
  • What Do You Get When You Fall In Love – Dionne Warwick
  • The Look of Love – Dionne Warwick
  • Close To You – The Carpenters
  • Alfie – Dionne Warwick
  • Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head – BJ Thomas
  • 24 Hours From Tulsa – Gene Pitney
  • Make It Easy on Yourself – The Walker Brothers
  • I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself – Dusty Springfield
  • Alfie – Cilla Black
  • What’s New, Pussycat? – Tom Jones
  • Arthur’s Theme – Christopher Cross
  • Anyone Who Had A Heart – Dionne Warwick/Cilla Black

In documentaries, Burt always came across as a modest easy going fella. I wonder is it better to be the songwriter and stay in the background and leave the self-destruction to the singers??

As an aside, I remember watching a documentary about Dionne Warwick and it is fair to say she was not a fan of Cilla Black. Dionne would have the hit in the US, and by the time they got around to releasing the song in the UK, she found that ‘our Cilla’ had beaten her to it.

A six-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award winner, Bacharach’s songs have been recorded by more than 1,000 different artists. As of 2014, he had written 73 US and 52 UK Top 40 hits. With so many songs to pick from, my personal favourite is say a little prayer.

Thank you for the music Mr Bacharach.

YouTube video

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Songwriter Burt Bacharach dies aged 94…

Michael Hehir

The on-again off-again Assembly election is currently “off” unless it is turned back “on”

Brian O'Neill

House prices still rising in Northern Ireland…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation