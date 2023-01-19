Conservative MP Simon Clarke says that nurses using food banks were just not budgeting properly…

Could the nurses not just dip into their trust funds??
Tory MP Simon Clarke, who earns £84,000 a year, says skint nurses using food banks need to budget better.
He's got some front as he's claimed £200,700 expenses in just ONE year.
He even claimed £7.65 to send a document to a constituent by recorded post 🤔https://t.co/b6FjiYpBt3
— Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) January 19, 2023
Simon Clarke had a silver spoon in his mouth since birth. Yarm School. Oxford. Slaughter & May. Straight into the life of an MP. The absolute epitome of privilege. Yet he has the nerve to accuse hardworking nurses struggling to make ends meet of poor budgeting. Patronising.
— just a guy (@utb_smith) January 18, 2023
