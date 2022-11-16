The Garda keep poaching our peelers…

Over in the Bel Tel Allison Morris reports on another senior PSNI person moving south to join the Garda. From the article:

The move by Jane Humphries to leave the PSNI for a senior post with An Garda Siochana after 29 years’ service in the force.

A former district commander in Newry, Mourne and Down, Ms Humphries is amongst the most senior women in the force.

In 2020 Paula Hilman announced her departure, leaving the PSNI to be Garda Assistant Commissioner.

The highest profile move south was that of Drew Harris, who has been Garda Commissioner since 2018.

The move from north to south is not being reciprocated with no senior Garda officers taking posts in the PSNI.

I think the movement of staff between forces is a positive. Crime does not respect the border and things like the drug market are now run on an all Ireland basis, it makes sense that both forces should work closely together.

The bigger picture of course is what happens to the PSNI in the event of a united Ireland. It is not beyond the imagination to think in 10-15 years’ time Drew Harris will be on the body overseeing the merger of the GARDA and PSNI. Mind you, with the amount of PSNI officers going to the Garda, it might turn out to be a reverse takeover…

