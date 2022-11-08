How can communities work together to combat the rising cost of living and reduce food waste?

With the cost of living rising and more people than ever forced to use food banks, are there ways in which communities can work together and support each other sustainably?

Join us for a special discussion as part of the ESRC Festival of Social Science in Northern Ireland. Panellists include representatives from food banks, community fridges and community gardens and the aim of the event is to outline what is already happening across Northern Ireland and to discuss what we can do going forward.

The event is being led by Dr Amanda Slevin and Prof John Barry – Co-Directors, of the Centre for Sustainability, Equality and Climate Action (SECA) at Queen’s University Belfast.

Anyone is welcome, and the event will take place in Queen’s University, Peter Froggatt Centre, Room PFC/02/018.

