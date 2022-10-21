Can a Boris comeback save the Conservatives?

It was only a few months ago they told him to sling his hook, but now some Conservative MPs want him back.
— Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) October 21, 2022
BREAKING: Boris hits 50 MPs after 9 hours. 50% of the threshold. https://t.co/Am9igrg3VT pic.twitter.com/ui6z2xzDdE
— Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) October 20, 2022
Paddy Power has Rishi Sunak 8/13, Boris Johnson 15/8 and Penny Mordaunt 7/2. Sunak is the obvious choice if they want any kind of stability, but things are so crazy lately who knows what will happen?
This circus will roll on and on…
Speaking of the Circus, Circus Extreme is back in Belfast. I went last year, and it was very good, they are also animal free, so no abused elephants to worry about. Get the kids off the screens and go and watch a bunch of Eastern European lads and lassies fly through the air with the greatest of ease. Bring earplugs, it can be a bit loud if you are close to the speakers. Book here and use code stunt for a discount. They have not paid for this plug, I am just happy to promote them as I do love a good Circus.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.