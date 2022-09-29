Liz Truss’s leadership goes from bad to worse…

A bear walks into a bar and says, “I’ll have a gin and……….tonic.” The bartender asks, “Why the big pause?” The bear looks down for a second and says, “I don’t know, I guess I was just born this way.

Our glorious leader Liz Truss’s term in office goes from bad to worse. After keeping her head down for a few days she thought it would be a good idea to do some short softball interviews with local radio to reassure the country she was still in control.

Unfortunately for Liz the local radio presenters used their five mins of fame to ask her very tough questions. This led to lots of extremely uncomfortable silences from the glorious leader.

To remind you Liz has only been in office 3 weeks. During that time, the Queen died, she and her Chancellor tanked the economy, tripled mortgage rates and drove up the cost of government borrowing.

For good measure, there are serious allegations that their rich mates were tipped off to short the pound and make themselves millions in the process.

How long can Liz Truss survive? Will she go into the history books as the shortest serving UK Prime Minister? My money is on her resigning. In every interview, she is like a rabbit in the headlights, I think the pressure will get to her. Or maybe she will try to brazen it out as the country burns around her.

 

