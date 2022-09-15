Themmuns Vs Ussuns census results out next Thursday. Give your predictions…

Photo by Emily Morter on Unsplash

The most eagerly awaited census results since the Census of Quirinius are out next Thursday. Exact time confirmed – latest Census results for NI will be announced at 9.30am on Thursday next week. 🕤 — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) September 15, 2022 Will the catholic population be up, down, left or right? Will a border poll be demanded on the back of it all? Or will the real story be the growth of the ‘no religion, above us only sky? Imagine all the people, livin’ life in peace, oooohhhhh.’ Sorry got distracted there. Anyway, to cheapen the occasion as only we know how, we want your guesses for The Slugger Big Sectarian Headcount Competition! You can enter the competition here… Vote early, vote often. The winner will get two tickets for our next live event. Depending on your politics, the loser will get a 32-country socialist republic or an eternal UK. Here are the results from the last census to give you an idea. I help keep the good ship Slugger afloat by managing the business and techy stuff.

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated.