Themmuns Vs Ussuns census results out next Thursday. Give your predictions…

The most eagerly awaited census results since the Census of Quirinius are out next Thursday.
Exact time confirmed – latest Census results for NI will be announced at 9.30am on Thursday next week. 🕤
Will the catholic population be up, down, left or right? Will a border poll be demanded on the back of it all? Or will the real story be the growth of the ‘no religion, above us only sky? Imagine all the people, livin’ life in peace, oooohhhhh.’
Sorry got distracted there. Anyway, to cheapen the occasion as only we know how, we want your guesses for The Slugger Big Sectarian Headcount Competition!
You can enter the competition here…
Vote early, vote often. The winner will get two tickets for our next live event. Depending on your politics, the loser will get a 32-country socialist republic or an eternal UK.
Here are the results from the last census to give you an idea.
