5.8% private sector growth in Northern Ireland in Q4 last year…

sapling, plant, growing
Photo by OpenClipart-Vectors on Pixabay

As a short addendum to yesterday’s post, I’m not sure these Q4 data uphold UK European Minster James Cleverly’s apparent claim that the growth spurt in the Northern Irish economy originates in the public sector…

The only question I have is how would these positive figures be affected if the attempt to negotiate changes to the protocol on east west are abandoned?