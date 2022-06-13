Ballymurphy victims’ families to receive damages…

Meanwhile, litigation in connection with the deaths of John McKerr and Paddy McCarthy, as well as others shot and injured by the British Army in the same incidents, is ongoing.

The victim’s issue is highly complex, and a lot has been written about it on Slugger over the years. Different families what different things. Some want compensation, some want apologies, some want information, and some want prosecutions. So far, it has not been possible to find a solution that satisfies all victims, but is this another case of perfect being the enemy of the good?

Cash payments were controversial when Eames Bradley first proposed them but is it time to give it another try? Personally, I am disgusted at the amount of money paid out to Lawyers and Barristers over the years, with very little money ever making its way to victims families.

I get that some victims’ families are unhappy at being ‘paid off’, but I think we need to be asking them what they want. For the percentage who want compensation, they should be given it, if a family does not want compensation, that is ok too.

And for those who want an apology and recognition that their loved one was innocent, is that such a big ask?

The victims’ issue is a stain on our souls. They have waited far too long. We may not be able to satisfy them all, but that should not stop us from trying our best to help most of them.