Join us for the Slugger Big Day Out in Cushendun on the 26th of Sept…

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Slugger is leaving the city behind and heading to the picturesque seaside village of Cushendun. Nestled in the heart of the stunning Glens of Antrim, our venue for the day will be the historic Old Church. And our partner for the event is Grow the Glens.

This all-day event is designed as a mini summer school. We invite you to join us for a day filled with insightful conversation, lively debate, and engaging chat.

We have arranged for the event to be fully catered to ensure a seamless experience. You will enjoy tea, coffee, and fresh scones upon arrival, followed by a hot lunch. Refreshments will be available throughout the day.

We are delighted to welcome the ever-popular pairing of Alex Kane and Allison Morris, who will be exploring the most pressing issues of the day. In the afternoon we will have Deirdre Heenan, Tim Cairns, & Patricia O’Lynn for our Slugger Talks Back session.

Due to the small capacity of the church, there are only 60​ tickets. This event will sell out so book now to avoid disappointment​. ​

Book your tickets here…

Note: I messed up the ticket quantity yesterday so if you tried to book but it said sold out, try it again now and you should be OK.

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