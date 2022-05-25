27 school shootings so far this year in America…

The shooting in Texas of 19 school kids and 2 adults is pretty depressing, even more so when you find out it is actually the 27th school shooting this year alone, and the 200th mass shooting.

And the solution? How about arming the teachers? Actual politicians are proposing this. Other suggestions include hiring ex-military to protect schools. Because we all know the solution to gun crime is more guns…

Asked on Newsmax about his solution for school shootings, Texas AG Ken Paxton mentions arming teachers pic.twitter.com/3maBKJ7uR5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2022

In all likelihood, nothing will happen. America is so polarised that each side just does not see the humanity in the other. Mind you we in Europe can hardly criticise given the mass slaughter taking place in Ukraine. It is all very bleak.

“In my work with the defendants (at the Nuremberg Trails 1945-1949) I was searching for the nature of evil and I now think I have come close to defining it. A lack of empathy. It’s the one characteristic that connects all the defendants, a genuine incapacity to feel with their fellow men. Evil, I think, is the absence of empathy.”

Quotation: Captain G. M. Gilbert, the Army psychologist assigned to watching the defendants at the Nuremberg trials