And the winner is … ranking the PEBs: Slugger’s verdict on the party broadcasts of #AE22

It’s back! The Slugger review of the Party Election Broadcasts.

Starting all the way back in 2014, we are returning to award the best party election broadcast of the 2022 Assembly campaign. This year we are assembling the same judges as in 2019 to help us decide who won the battle on TV. We have our own Alan Meban, the Belfast Telegraph Crime Correspondent, Allison Morris and Director of Brown O’Connor Communications, Chris Brown.

How does it work?

Each of us went off and watched the first Party Election Broadcast (yes, we really did) from the parties with representation in the last Assembly and scored them separately out of 10.

We then got together to discuss the messaging, camera work, drone footage and music used!

And the winner is the UUP!

You can pause our analysis and watch each PEB and give it your own score using the links below:

DUP, Sinn Fein, SDLP, UUP, Alliance, TUV, Green Party, People Before Profit …