Feedback on comments…

I am thinking of switching away from disqus and going back to hosting the comments ourselves.

disqus has many limitations and I think if we have comments back in our control I can customise to suit our needs better.

On average we get 10,000 comments a month so it can be a real challenge to manage such a volume.

I know removing upvotes was not a popular decision. The reason we did it was to stop the spam bots but as a side effect we noticed it stopped people gaming the system. We may bring back voting in the new platform.

some things we are looking at:

Multiple featured comments like you see on The Guardian

Ability to message people to give warnings, explain deletions or bans.

Can I have constructive suggestions for ideas to improve comments.