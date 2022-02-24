Jeffrey Donaldson was approached with an offer to rejoin the UUP…

The Nolan Show has discovered that after losing the DUP leadership election to Edwin Poots Jeffrey Donaldson was approached by Doug Beattie to rejoin the UUP.

Jeffrey does not deny that he was approached but is trying to downplay the talks.

 

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports on a DUP councillor being arrested over suspicion of child grooming:

A DUP councillor has been arrested on suspicion of child sexual grooming following claims made by a so-called “paedophile hunter” group.

William Walker is a representative for Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and works in DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon’s constituency office.

The 59-year-old councillor was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Watch what you say about this one as this stuff as active cases are a legal minefield. Do not speculate on the specifics of the case please.

The DUP troubles just keep growing.