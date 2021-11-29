Sunday Business Post poll on attitudes to Irish Unity…

Some new polling courtesy of the Sunday Business Post on southern attitudes to the various questions around Irish Unity.
60% in favour of Unity. 50/50 on if they are happy to pay more tax to pay for unity. Over 50% are not willing to consider changing the flag and anthem.
Red-C poll: Attitudes towards a United Ireland (Sunday Business Post) pic.twitter.com/hrJ9J18uDC
Their polling also shows Sinn Fein are still the most popular party with 33%
Red C / Sunday Business Post
SF: 33% (nc)
FG: 22% (-3)
FF: 15% (+3)
SD: 5% (-1)
GP: 5% (+1)
LP: 4% (-1)
PBPS: 2% (-1)
AÚ: 2% (nc)
I/O: 12% (+2)
19-25 November 2021
+/- October 2021
