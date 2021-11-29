Sunday Business Post poll on attitudes to Irish Unity…

Some new polling courtesy of the Sunday Business Post on southern attitudes to the various questions around Irish Unity.

Click the image below for a larger version.

60% in favour of Unity. 50/50 on if they are happy to pay more tax to pay for unity. Over 50% are not willing to consider changing the flag and anthem.

Their polling also shows Sinn Fein are still the most popular party with 33%