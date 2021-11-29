Sunday Business Post poll on attitudes to Irish Unity…

Some new polling courtesy of the Sunday Business Post on southern attitudes to the various questions around Irish Unity.

60% in favour of Unity. 50/50 on if they are happy to pay more tax to pay for unity. Over 50% are not willing to consider changing the flag and anthem.

Red-C poll: Attitudes towards a United Ireland (Sunday Business Post)

Their polling also shows Sinn Fein are still the most popular party with 33%

🚨 POLL 🚨 Red C / Sunday Business Post SF: 33% (nc)

FG: 22% (-3)

FF: 15% (+3)

SD: 5% (-1)

GP: 5% (+1)

LP: 4% (-1)

PBPS: 2% (-1)

AÚ: 2% (nc)

I/O: 12% (+2) 19-25 November 2021

19-25 November 2021

+/- October 2021