Boris has 99 problems…

Not sure what magic Cassette Boy uses to create these videos, but they sure are very funny. Warning contains swearing. For those not into HipHop 99 Problems is a song by Jay Z. Boris Johnston delivers his keynote speech today at the Conservative Party Conference. There is talk he will raise the minimum wage which would be welcomed by low earners.

If this is a bit crude for your tastes what about this short video from 1929 of a young girl in Cork singing while feeding some ducks. She never had to worry about getting an eating disorder from too much Instagram. Then again she could have succumbed to TB for all we know. Swings and roundabouts…

20 seconds of magic from 1929 to brighten up your day A young girl singing in Irish while feeding ducklings (Probably Cork as other views include Shandon) Fox Movietone News Story 2-776 copyright University of South Carolina https://t.co/Y2WgyflIAu@DeOldify #RIFE @topazlabs pic.twitter.com/uCRx9fU2zm — Old Ireland in Colour (@irelandincolour) October 6, 2021