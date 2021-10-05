Speakers at the Policy Exchange think that businesses in Northern Ireland have adjusted very well to the new situation. The issue for Unionists seems to be that they have adjusted too well and North/South trade has been increasing.

Backing Brexit has forced Northern Ireland into an economic United Ireland and best of all business is booming. Can Unionists ever get out of the corner they have painted themselves into? Hey, stop laughing at the back…

Quite the admission on the @Policy_Exchange’s Brexit panel. The protocol is being attacked not because it doesn’t work, but because it DOES – strengthening north-south economic links. And the urgency to dismantle it flows from the speed with which business is adjusting to it. ~AA pic.twitter.com/5jCyQGVWRT — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 4, 2021