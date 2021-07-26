South Korean TV images used to represent each nation in the Olympics…

South Korean TV thought it would be helpful to viewers to have images to represent each nation in the Olympics opening ceremony.

Italy was pizza, which to be fair kinda makes sense. But then it got weirder with Ukraine represented by Chernobyl, Haiti was a riot, Marshall Islands, it said “was once a nuclear test site for the US, and is composed of more than 1,200 islands.” El Salvador was introduced with a picture representing Bitcoin.

South Korean broadcaster MBC used images to "represent" each country during the #Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony. Italy: pizza

Norway: salmon

Haiti: upheaval

Ukraine: Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/KpUXATuZld — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) July 23, 2021

The broadcaster MBC has form. It was fined after using similar captions and images at the Opening Ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It had then referred to Zimbabwe “as a country with deadly inflation”. To be fair if we were doing word association inflation would be the word that springs to mind for most people if you said Zimbabwe.

It reminds me of The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy’s entry for Earth – Mostly harmless.

I could not find what they used to represent team GB or the Irish team. For Ireland, I would go with Big Liam Neeson. Your suggestions are welcome.

Photo by Riedelmeier is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA