Lecture – Rory Montgomery: ‘The Good Friday Agreement and a United Ireland’

The former Irish ambassador to the EU, Rory Montgomery, delivered his inaugural lecture as honorary professor of practice at the QUB Mitchell Institute on Tuesday evening. His topic – The Good Friday Agreement and a United Ireland – had a contemporary feel as the civic conversation intensifies around whether to and how to hold border polls. The 45 minute lecture was followed by half an hour of questions from the audience moderated by Professor Christopher McCrudden.

While Belfast Agreement referendums were held on 22 May 1998, north and south of the border on the same day, one nuance that I picked up while listening along and managing the technical side of the event was that simultaneous referendums needn’t be the case if there was to be a border poll.

A rich presentation to inform and perhaps even intrigue!