Queen’s at Imagine Belfast Festival of Ideas and Politics…

This year’s Imagine Belfast Festival of Ideas and Politics will run from 22-28 March and will explore the theme ‘The State of Us’ with more than 100 online events, 16 of which are being run by Queen’s staff. All Queen’s events are free to attend.

Kicking off the Queen’s events this year is a special panel discussion with some of the key journalists and academics who, for the past few years, have been guiding us through all things Brexit. The Guardian‘s Lisa O’Carroll, Naomi O’Leary from The Irish Times and BBC NI’s John Campbell will share their perspectives with Professor Katy Hayward and Professor David Phinnemore.

Now in its seventh year, the Festival encourages people to discuss and debate the big issues of our times. Imagine Belfast offers up an eclectic week of online talks, workshops, theatre, comedy, music, film and poetry, with the ultimate aim of helping us navigate the challenges of tomorrow.

Registrations are open for all events and the event programme is available online at imaginebelfast.com.

Events being organised by Queen’s are:

22 March

Post-Brexit Northern Ireland: Living with the Protocol with Prof Katy Hayward and Prof David Phinnemore

The Truth in the News? Trade Wars and Editorial Cartoons with Dr Barry Sheppard

Ulster’s Lesser Spotted Queer Protestants with Dr Richard O’Leary

23 March

Nevertheless, they persisted. Feminist Activism and the Politics of Crisis in Northern Ireland with Dr Maria-Adriana Deiana and Dr Jamie Hagen

The Pandemic and the Planetary Emergency with Prof John Barry

24 March

British Academy 10 Minute Talks with Prof Kieran McEvoy and Prof Chris McCrudden

Health in Challenging Times with Dr Mark Flear and Dr Ivanka Antova

Environmental Management and Sustainable Finance with the Queen’s Chief Executives’ Club

Careworn: Lockdown Stories from Family Caregivers with Dr Lisa Smyth, Dr Paul Murphy, Dr Sirin Sung, Dr Cate McNamee and Prof Danielle Turney

Tomorrow’s Leaders Tonight with the leaders of the youth wings of Northern Ireland’s political parties organised by QUB Scoop

25 March

The Belfast Region City Deal with Prof Emma Flynn

26 March

Restorative Justice in a World of Inequality and Injustice with Prof Shadd Maruna and Dr John Topping

Storytelling in Museums and Heritage Sites with Xi Wang, Sarah McDonagh and Rui Sun.

Race Relations in Northern Ireland: Past, Present and Future with Dr Dina Bellugia

27 March

Dementia: Feel it Through Fiction with Dr Jane Lugea.

All week

Let’s Get Medieval: Parallels Between Medieval and Modern Culture, eight online, interactive digital projects compiled by QUB students