SluggerTV looks at the NI Protocol and a pathway out of lockdown

Slugger TV returns! This episode we have Belfast Live political reporter, Brendan Hughes and Irish News security correspondent, Allison Morris looking through the developments around the NI Protocol and the new pathway out of lockdown.
The episode was hosted by David McCann and edited by Alan Meban. You can also catch it on NvTv (Freeview channel 7 and Virgin channel 159) over the next week or so.
David McCann holds a PhD in North-South relations from University of Ulster. You can follow him on twitter @dmcbfs