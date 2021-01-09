Life goes on…

As the end of 2020 approached (that was just last week) many people online seemed to be falling in to the usual New Year nonsense trap. I don’t mean the usual suspects of New Year New You, Dry January, Veganuary or whatever-you’re-having-yourself-anuary. I am of course referring to believing that a particular dawn on a new day will herald magical changes which were hitherto unlikely. Get real. (I sold this piece to the editor as a little bit of hope and inspiration, I will get there eventually but I have some steam to let off first)

2020 was a challenge for all of us and I understand the natural delight at seeing the back of it. It’s over, you made it! But already 2021 is already showing signs of being 2020’s hangover . Thinking that the magic wand of a New Year will bring us back to our lives pre COVID 19 is unrealistic, unfair and unhealthy. No one really knows what this year will bring, but you endured last year’s challenges and surely you can do it again.

Already I’ve seen an article headed with the catchy title “31 self-care rituals to set you up for a New Year” THIRTY ONE THINGS TO BLOODY DO?! Don’t start me. In tough times the last thing anyone needs to do is to have unnecessary pressure or think of new ways to suffer. Instead I’d like to suggest that you cut yourself some slack. Sure self-improvement is all well and good but if it ends up making you feel worse about yourself then it’s a bit pointless, no?

Perhaps you’re asking yourself how did we get here again? Maybe we are collectively behaving in our predictable fashion which includes ignoring the road closed sign by driving on regardless and my all time favourite of sitting on in the café/pub/restaurant ignoring the fire alarm by just talking a bit louder so that we can continue uninterrupted. While many of us have changed our behaviour to stay safe and protect others, it’s fairly obvious that there are many of us who haven’t.

Even though our lifestyles are different life is still going on. Babies are being born, birthdays and anniversaries are still happening. Weddings can taking place but no receptions are allowed during this lockdown. Big Nephew No 1 was due to get married last year and is now on plan C having had plans A and B scuppered so far. My frock for the big day has been hanging up in the wardrobe, but who knows if or when it will see the light of day.

During all of this recent news I’ve sought solace in the fact that at least the daylight hours are on the up. This might seem to be such a tiny, inconsequential bit of positivity but trust me, those are the best ones. I’m particularly keen to see the earlier sunrises as someone who wakes up at silly o’clock I prefer to see the promise of the sun, as opposed to the blackness of the night sky. The little things will make the difference, simplicity is the key to sustaining any new habit. Just because it’s easy/free doesn’t mean it isn’t worthwhile.

Another simple thing is to think of your happy place(s). I was going to list mine to get you started but then realised they’re mostly coffee shops. Missing your holidays? Look at your favourite holiday photos, the ones that elicit the very best memories. I can’t promise that you won’t feel a tinge of bittersweet regret, but memories are priceless and are there for you anytime.

Anyway, here, keep the chin up! I can’t promise you that that this will be your year, that 2021 will be the year that you’ll achieve your life long ambitions, but if you take small steps you never know. Every day is a brand new start, in every sense.

