SluggerTV – The future of Belfast City Centre #TheReset

We will have all noticed how quiet the city centre has been over recent months. Bars, cafes and retailers having to operate with reduced capacity. As the potential of a second circuit breaker looms, we thought it would be an opportune moment to discuss the future of the city centre and how it is coping with the COVID 19 pandemic. To go through this big issue we had, Glyn Roberts (Retail NI), Suzanne Wylie (chief executive of Belfast City Council) and Colin Neill (Hospitality Ulster).

We looked at the broad impact of COVID 19 on the city but also some of the wider projects coming over the horizon such as the city deal which could help us find a way of getting out of recession and perhaps mitigate the harsher impacts of the current economic situation.

This episode was recorded in Belfast’s Accidental Theatre and was edited by Alan Meban.

