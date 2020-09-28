Ask an Architect is Back.

Emmet McDonough-Brown is the Communications and Events Officer for the Royal Society of Ulster Architects.

We’ve all been spending more time at home these days and as we hunker down for another extended period of working from home, it’s natural that more and more of us are thinking about the spaces we live in and how they work. In many cases, our kitchens and living rooms (and in some cases bedrooms) have become our work stations as we respond to the challenges of COVID-19.

If you’re thinking of extending or renovating your home then ask an architect is for you. This charitable initiative, organised by the Royal Society of Ulster Architects, sees architects give their time to members of the public in return for a £40 donation to Friends of the Cancer Centre. When you book your no-strings-attached appointment, you’re getting an hour-long consultation with an expert in construction, design, and materials to advise you on how to get the most out of your building project.

Perhaps you’re thinking that converting your loft into a home office is the best way to keep work and family life separate, or that your kitchen is just too pinched to cook and enjoy food with everyone crowded around the table. You might even be thinking of moving out of town into a whole new home surrounded by the splendid beauty of nature. Whatever your needs are, a friendly local architect can safely call to your home or meet virtually to understand them. And 100% of your donation supports cancer research right here in Northern Ireland.

Ask an architect could even help save you money on your project too – maybe your ambitions for greater natural light, more comfortable spaces, and modern design don’t require extending after all. You’ll never really know what’s possible until you ask an architect, but you’ll have to act soon. Bookings close at the end of the month so don’t miss out.

Start your journey to domestic bliss today at www.askanarchitect-ni.com

IMAGE CREDIT: House at Lessans, designed by McGongile McGrath, winner of RIBA House of the Year 2019