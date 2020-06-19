Slugger TV – easing lockdown into what sort of economy + whether Cummings’ trip to Durham has damaged Johnson’s political currency

Tune into NvTv this evening at 20:11 – or watch it below from 20:15 – to catch Episode 39 of Slugger TV.
David McCann is joined by commentators Julie-Anne Corr Johnston and Tim Cairns to discuss how Northern Ireland is coming out of lockdown and what sort of economy we will emerge into, as well as the fallout of Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham on Boris Johnson’s political currency. Edited by Alan Meban.
