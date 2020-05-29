Slugger Podcast #InConversation with David Gavaghan about the economy & society after Covid-19…

David is the founder of Aurora Prime Real Estate Ltd. He was also the chair of CBI NI as well as the MAC Belfast. Amongst his previous roles was the Chief Executive of Titanic Quarter Ltd. While his background is in business and finance, he also has a keen interest in the environment and social justice. Raised in Dublin but living in Belfast for the past 15 years he has a good insight into the economy and society North and South.

In this conversation, we discuss the state of the NI Economy after Covid-19, pragmatic options for all island cooperation and reducing inequality. David has a particular interest in climate change and the urgent need to take action. Climate change talk can either bore or terrify people but David makes it clear that there are strong economic benefits for Ireland in being greener as well as the obvious environmental and social ones.

Have a listen and let me know what you think.

