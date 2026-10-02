Michael Jackson moonwalking up the Garvaghy Road…

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A few days ago TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell was caught using AI to exaggerate the crowd at a rally in Portadown the other night, when questioned about the photo he claimed it was a joke.

local comic genius Paddy Maguire, aka Rare Witch has this hilarious take on events below:

Youtube video

His one from last week is also worth a watch:

Youtube video

I know Drumcree is a serious issue with a lot of stake but the things do seem to have calmed down from last weekend, when we all expected all hell to break loose.

In fact things seem to be taking on a party atmosphere down in Portadown, popular Irish band The Merry Wallopers even rocked up yesterday to give an impromptu concert to the crowd.

And again I know tensions have been running high on all sides over Drumcree but it does seem like some of the heat has been taken out of the situation and lets face it, better a concert than a riot.

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