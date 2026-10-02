Michael Jackson moonwalking up the Garvaghy Road…

A few days ago TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell was caught using AI to exaggerate the crowd at a rally in Portadown the other night, when questioned about the photo he claimed it was a joke.

TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell has posted an image from a rally in support of the Drumcree Orangemen that appears to have been altered using AI. The image, posted on social media, appears to exaggerate the size of the crowd at the protest in Portadown. Around 200 people… pic.twitter.com/KqcqlllaGw — The Irish News (@irish_news) September 30, 2026

local comic genius Paddy Maguire, aka Rare Witch has this hilarious take on events below:

His one from last week is also worth a watch:

I know Drumcree is a serious issue with a lot of stake but the things do seem to have calmed down from last weekend, when we all expected all hell to break loose.

In fact things seem to be taking on a party atmosphere down in Portadown, popular Irish band The Merry Wallopers even rocked up yesterday to give an impromptu concert to the crowd.

Hundreds of people have gathered on the Garvaghy Road this afternoon for an impromptu concert from The Mary Wallopers pic.twitter.com/XxYjcBjdYN — Rory O'Reilly (@roryoreilly_) October 1, 2026

And again I know tensions have been running high on all sides over Drumcree but it does seem like some of the heat has been taken out of the situation and lets face it, better a concert than a riot.

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.