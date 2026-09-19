DUP counting down the 229 days until May’s election with spirited speeches at their annual conference #dup2026

On Saturday morning, delegates at the DUP conference in La Mon Hotel were talking a lot more about the Friday night after-dinner entertainment from ABBA Duo and the conga line than the forthright words of Reform MP Danny Kruger (who also guest starred six months ago at the TUV conference).

Many speakers referenced the 229 days remaining until the polls open next year. While the campaign has been running for some time – does it ever stop in modern politics? – the DUP signalled a shift in gear at a conference which outlined their target seats (retaining Foyle, winning back a second seat in North Antrim, and making a gain in Belfast West), pushed for unionist cooperation, and lashed out at every other party in the Assembly.

With the unionist field fragmented between the DUP, UUP and TUV (compared to nationalism’s two-way split that leaves Sinn Féin in pole position to retain the post of First Minister), the forthcoming Assembly election could be Gavin Robinson’s ‘Waterloo’ moment. The next seven months will be very unpredictable: current polling eliminates any DUP complacency; UUP leader Jon Burrows is a chaotic presence, like a firework shooting off in so many different directions; and the TUV are trying to breakthrough with their simple messaging albeit accompanied by a slate of less-recognisable candidates.

There’s a risk that as the votes are counted on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 May next spring, it could be a case of seats slipping through their fingers rather than voters taking another chance on the DUP. Candidates were getting their election poster photographs taken in a room close to the conference hall which filled up during the morning.

Along with some councillors and candidates, the conference (adroitly chaired by Diane Forsythe) showcased 13 MLAs, many of them in a rapid succession of ten-minute speeches (though seven minutes would have been snappier, less energy sapping, and perhaps stopped the conference agenda from overrunning by almost half an hour). Just one of the party’s five MPs – leader Gavin Robinson – was platformed. Perhaps a ruthless consequence of next year’s elections, but also a odd sidelining of Carla Lockhart who is a significant figure in connecting the party with grassroots concerns about parading, faith and social issues. Aside from Harry Harvey (who led the opening devotions) and Frank McCoubrey (who will soon qualify for a free bus pass, but not quite yet!), there was a youthful (albeit still middle-aged) feel to the figures chosen to address conference, a visible attempt to engage

On top of the gimme, gimme, gimme your votes rhetoric, speeches repeatedly criticised Sinn Féin’s lack of delivery and compromise, attacked “anti-farming Minister Muir” and “missing in action” Justice Minister Naomi Long, emphasising the DUP as a “party of common sense”. The UUP’s Job Burrows got away lightly. The TUV were dismissed as not wanting Stormont to work. The talks aimed at raising more money, money, money to secure an Executive budget were addressed. The party leader named Jeffrey Donaldson and his “appalling crimes”, “deception” and “lies” at the start of his confident 41-minute speech.

Today’s conference reinforces that the DUP are not considering a future outside the Executive: they’ll continue to work with Sinn Féin while criticising them at every opportunity. While events thrust leadership upon Gavin Robinson, he’s admired across the party and even his potential rivals or successors paid fulsome tribute to his style and substance. The senior players in the party showed how fired up they were ahead of next May. Any chance of compromises to break logjams in the Executive and the Assembly seem doomed. Budget negotiations may need to feel like a victory for the DUP to get their support. The tough talking at the conference will now translate to a manifesto and a campaign aimed at attracting the votes of working families with so-called commonsense policies.

– – – – –

The Troubles, victims, veterans and justice were at the heart of Junior Minister Joanne Bunting’s speech:

“The pressure to capitulate to the republican narrative is immense. But the DUP was built for the long haul. We will continue to call out the false narratives. We will continue challenge governments on their hypocrisy and statutory bodies on their feet-dragging.”

Paul Frew characterised Eoin Tennyson’s Conversion Practices Private Members Bill as “the most dangerous bill [I’ve seen] and I’ve touched the Coronavirus Act”. “Cowboy minister” Andrew Muir was “no John Wayne, no Clint Eastwood, you won’t see him in Yellowstone”. In summary”

“When the Alliance Party win, Unionism and the people of Northern Ireland lose out.”

On societal challenges:

“Increasingly it is not the bullet and bomb that threaten the foundations of our criminal justice system but the rise of radical, dangerous and woke ideologies … these threats are real. They must be faced down. And let me assure you – the DUP are up to the challenge. We will always be a voice for common sense values.”

An upbeat Frank McCoubrey reminded delegates that he’d missed out on a seat by 89 (10 years ago in 2016) but with the recent boundary changes stands a good chance to win next May) and said that “the result matters because West Belfast will help determine who wins the election … who is First Minister” adding that “division [within unionism] matters”.

Phillip Brett garnered a good reaction from the delegates, interrupted by more applause than most. The middle of his speech on economic issues outlined the DUP’s approach to the arrested Good Jobs Employment Bill:

“We support good jobs. We support fair treatment for employees. And we offered a practical solution. Split the Bill. Pro-worker. Pro-business. Common sense. More than twenty business organisations raised concerns. And instead of listening, Sinn Féin attacked the messenger. Conference let us be clear, the DUP will not agree to the introduction of Sinn Féin’ anti-jobs bill.”

Diane Forsythe summarised the recent budget negotiations with the Secretary of State:

“… we are not a Party of begging bowl politics. The DUP has plan to transform public services and make government more efficient and accountable. In the coming weeks, we will publish our proposals for public sector reform. These proposals will go in hand with the need for fairer funding – because it is not acceptable to expect the Executive to simply manage decline. We will tackle wasteful, unnecessary and ideological spending …

“Too often politicians run from difficult decisions or simply don’t turn up. Not the Democratic Unionist Party. In government, and in negotiations to come, we will fight for the best possible deal for Northern Ireland. Because the prize is greater than any one of us in this room today.”

Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons delivered a bombastic speech that listed his department’s achievements:

“Northern Ireland’s first ever Sign Language Act. The removal of intimidation points from the Housing Executive selection scheme. The establishment of the Veterans Hotline and real tangible support for those who are and have served. A 17% increase in social homes this year and the delivery of affordable rent homes for working families. And the list goes on: The Olympic legacy fund. 1000 new jobs here through the delivery of DWP services. The £100 winter fuel payment for pension age households. The £100 household oil support scheme. Restored the Ulster Banner at the Commonwealth Games. Action on the licensing and operation of HMOs. A radical approach to getting more people into work. The Travel Awards for Bands programme. Restored funding to Orangefest. The Ulster Scots story on the international stage.”

The arts lobby will notice that the musical instruments fund was the only tangential mention of that aspect of DfC’s remit. A spot of satire at Friday’s Culture Night Belfast included a performer in a lion suit – Gordon the Lyon(s) – being restrained by a cartoon security guard as the maned hero attempted to cancel Culture Night.

“Conference, the choice next May is clear. It is a choice between delivery and dither. Between common sense and empty slogans. Between Ministers who get on with the job and those who specialise in virtue-signalling and constitutional distraction. We have shown what the DUP delivers: practical help for working families, support for our communities and our culture, protection for the taxpayer, and a willingness to speak hard truths that others would rather ignore.”

Jonathan Buckley was well received in the hall when he spoke about unionist (dis)unity:

“Divided unionism has left our opponents emboldened across the Executive. The arithmetic of political power is clear. It determines who has influence, who has leverage and who carries responsibility. Every Unionist Party has a contribution to make. Every unionist vote matters, and every unionist seat matters. Cooperation does not mean pretending our differences do not exist. It means recognising that our opponents benefit whenever unionism spends more time fighting itself than fighting FOR the people we represent. Though we must be clear eyed, the responsibility for strengthening unionism before and after the next election will rest heavily on the DUP.”

On Sinn Féin:

“We have Sinn Féin obsessed with border polls. But they have zero interest in border controls. They’re obsessed with those who arrived on this island 400 years ago, but have closed their eyes and covered their ears to mass migration over just the last five years. They blamed the planters for the delays to the A5, and ignored the fact it was their crazy climate targets that brought it to a halt. They care about the plantation. But nothing on mass migration. Let’s be under no illusion a vote for the DUP is a vote for secure borders and safer streets. We have a Sinn Féin Finance Minister who can’t produce a budget. A Sinn Féin Infrastructure Minister who can’t build a road … An Economy Minister who’s more proficient in losing jobs than creating them.”

Co-opted MLA Julie Middleton (re)introduced herself to the party conference, speaking about her lifetime of roots in Foyle.

“Securing Unionism’s place in Foyle requires us to be confident. Not filled with ego. Not boastful. But humble and steadfast in the work that we carry out. It requires us to understand that unionism must always be about more than a constitutional position. Of course, the Union matters deeply to each of us … More and more, people want to know what the Union means for them. They ask what it means for their family, their children’s education, and future of their communities? That is where I believe we have an enormous opportunity. We need to continue demonstrating that unionism delivers. We need to be the political voice that fights for investment in the North West. We need to champion jobs and economic growth.”

Deputy party leader Michelle McIlveen was the first of four speakers to big-up Gavin Robinson’s leadership which she said was shaped by the party, unionism, Northern Ireland, and the people they represented.

“He does not confuse noise with strength. He does not mistake fury for determination. And he does not believe another soundbite is a substitute for a strategy. He asks the question that matters.”

On renewal within the DUP:

“… look at the women in this party. They are not waiting for an invitation, or to be announced like a prize. They are already doing the work. Deputy Party Leader. Deputy First Minister. Committee chairs. MPs. MLAs. Mayors. Councillors. I am proud to be one of them. And I am proud of the women coming through behind us. Because women do not need a special category or preferential treatment in the DUP. They need the same thing everyone else needs: The opportunity to prove what they can do. And when they do, give them the responsibility. That is merit …

“There is a younger generation coming through too. People who have built careers. Run businesses. Raised families. And, for reasons known only to themselves, decided that getting involved in politics was a good idea! But they are serious people – and next May, many will face the electorate for the first time. And they bring something valuable with them: experience of life outside politics. That is the team. Experienced where experience matters. New where new thinking is needed. That is renewal with substance.”

She branded Michelle O’Neill as “the First Minister for all, well, unless you want the A5 or Casement Park”.

Often tipped as a future party leader, Education Minister Paul Givan paid tribute to the current leader:

“In every role he has been asked to fill, he has proven himself time and time again. And when the call to lead came, Gavin did not hesitate. He stood up, took responsibility and led. For the ultimate measure of a leader is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand in times of challenge and controversy.

“As leader of our party Gavin has steadied the ship. Now he is building firm foundations for the future … Gavin has been tried and tested through adversity. His steady assured leadership command the confidence of all around him. Though Gavin is becoming a master of the one-liner, there is never a rash promise or ill-thought-out commitment made. And dare I say it, as it is an increasingly rare achievement, Gavin commands the wholehearted support of his entire Assembly team. For what Gavin has already achieved he deserves our gratitude. And he is only getting started!”

In one of the few references to the arrest and prosecution of the party’s former leader, Givan said:

“As a party, we have faced trials and tribulations. But as the Scriptures tell us, ‘tribulation worketh patience; And patience, experience, and experience, hope.’ And we have hope for the future. For this party, the path has never been smooth or the way broad. But the greatest glory in living, lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. It is in adversity that we thrive.”

Givan signalled that “the cross-community approval mechanisms for important decisions we won at St Andrews were the basis for the restoration of devolution two decades ago and are even more important today” and not up for negotiation in any talks about Stormont reform.

On other parties:

“Strident TUV press releases […] are no substitute for a seat at the Executive table …

“And what faith can we have that Ulster Unionist MLAs would hold the line, whether their leader would wish them to or not. Indeed, one would have to wonder if any guarantees from the UUP on this issue would be worth the town hall in which they were made! …

“The battle for unionist votes at the next election will be fiercely fought. Though we agree on much, areas of disagreement remain. Be assured, the TUV and UUP will pose very different challenges. One is a one-man band – the other is the TUV!”

Moving onto his education portfolio:

“Gerry Carroll – of ‘victory to the Palestinian resistance’ on October 7 fame – even tried to remove me from ministerial office for visiting what we would call an integrated school in Jerusalem …

“In 2022 childcare was a centrepiece of our election manifesto. And within months of taking office I acted. I didn’t need a lengthy review to tell me what I already knew. I developed the Northern Ireland Childcare Subsidy scheme which has generated £26

million in savings for more than 20,000 working families. Combined with Tax-Free Childcare, families have benefited from £56 million in support. And I want to do more. We have created an additional 4,700 full-time pre-school places giving 65% children a full-time place …

“We are making a difference to the real lives of real people … I was delighted to deliver on another DUP manifesto commitment and remove the outdated and unfair ‘socially disadvantaged criterion’ to ensure all children have equal access to the pre-school places in their local communities. While others talk about hard-working families, we deliver for them!

“We’ve passed the School Uniform Bill, to cut costs for families. Made sure that starting teacher salaries have risen by 36% to almost £33,000, while average teacher pay has increased by almost £10,000 to over £50,000. And most importantly, I am delivering my TransformED Strategy, which marks the most far-reaching education reform in decades, grounded in research, evidence and international best practice …

“Catholic maintained schools consistently outperform controlled schools, even when

comparing schools with similar levels of disadvantage. In 2024/25, there was a 10-point gap in the proportion of pupils achieving 5 good GCSEs when comparing Catholic and controlled non-grammar schools. In a different place at a different time this would be the cause of a civil rights campaign! But I bet you haven’t heard Sinn Féin say a word about it …

“Biological boys should not use girls’ toilets. Biological boys should not use girls’ changing rooms. And boys should not play competitive sports against girls. You may think that is just common sense, but that is an alien concept to many at Stormont. Just remember those outcomes were not brought about by issuing press statements but by holding Ministerial office.”

Emma Little-Pengelly stepped up to the podium having changed out of her original blue jacket into a white one to better contrast with the conference set’s blue backdrop.

“You have never lost faith in what we believe in nor lost sight of why we are here. That our role is to stand up for what maCers and protect what we cherish so much. The DUP does not exist simply to manage the challenges facing our country. We are here to meet them head on, whether at Westminster, in the Assembly or in council chambers across Northern Ireland.”

The deputy First Minister briefly referenced the instability caused by Russian war in Ukraine, and conflict in the Middle East.

“In my role as jointly leading the Executive, I have firmly put our stamp on how we do business: driving delivery and reform including on health waiting lists; championing our defence and aerospace sectors; demanding and delivering on transformation and efficiency. Conference, that is what the DUP brings to the table: delivery, competence, confidence and strength. When other parties whinge about ‘DUP blockers’, what do they mean conference? They mean they are not getting their way. When Sinn Féin throw tantrums, it just means they have not been able to bully their agenda through.”

Accusing the First Minister of “scuttling off to Cardiff” last week, Little-Pengelly said “I am no shrinking violet, as Michelle O’Neill knows. I will never allow Sinn Féin to use, misuse and weaponise the role of First Minister.”

She outlined the DUP’s vision of Stormont reform:

“We need a planning system that produces a decision in weeks… not years… and we will bring forward legislation to do that. We need to take back control from the Judges… change the law and stop the Climate Change Act preventing our key infrastructure. We will bring forward a time-bound and costed roadmap to invest in and fix our sewage and water. We will ensure a plan to have a civil service that is accountable and right-sized. Driving out waste and inefficiency. That is the reform the DUP would bring – changes that actually make a difference, not tinkering with names and titles.”

Former boxer and council candidate for Three Mile Water Daryl Clarke introduced the party leader.

Gavin Robinson stepped into the ring up to deliver his four-thousand-word address, raising his arms in the air and almost conducting the willing audience’s applause and affection. He sounded relaxed and looked at home in front of the 300 or so delegates. His speech felt too long by modern standards, yet nothing like some of Peter Robinson’s major conference orations. He intermittently stepped to the side of the podium, towards the end standing directly in front of it to.

“Friends, last year I stood on this platform and told you that at the heart of politics lies trust. Without it, nothing endures. I meant it then. And I mean it now.

“In the year since, we have had to confront the appalling crimes against children committed by a man who once led this party. This party acted decisively in March 2024 when Jeffrey Donaldson was first charged. Our first thoughts must always be with his victims. They deserve our compassion, support and respect. And I know that many good people in this hall this afternoon, and beyond, feel deeply deceived and let down by a life of lies. I understand that – because I share it too.

“But our responsibility goes beyond expressing how we feel. It demands action and it demands answers. That is why I commissioned an independent review to establish what, if anything, was known in this party concerning allegations of inappropriate conduct relating to safeguarding and to examine our reporting mechanisms.

“Colleagues, this is the standard we must meet. As Leader of this Party, I will always choose the harbour of truth. We will face the past honestly. And we will not let the actions, the vile actions, of one man define our values and our integrity.

“Today we look forward as we fulfil our solemn responsibilities. Serving people; doing the work; earning trust through what we do; because the job is serving people. The focus must be on: their lives, their families and their communities, and making our country the best we know it can be.

“Some have forgotten that being elected is about serving the people. But colleagues, this party never has. Some measure success by how many strangers they can wind up online before teatime, or how many likes they can rack up on Facebook. Others measure it by empty slogans whilst having no plan for our people or our country. I measure it, we measure it, by what makes the lives of all our people better.

“Last year, when I addressed you, I promised I would not retreat behind a desk in Westminster or Belfast, but I would get out into the beating heart of Northern Ireland, our communities, and listen. And I have. When you spend time in our towns, villages and countryside, you are reminded very quickly what people actually want.

“A school place; a hospital appointment; a home; a job; a fair chance to build a life here. That is the test. Did we make it better? They don’t want the commentary service offered by our political opponents. They want representatives who are on their side, who will stand up for them, and who understand what needs to be done. And colleagues, in this party that is what they will always find.

“Making that positive difference takes a strong, and experienced team. And I am proud of the strong DUP team we have built. It distinguishes our party from all others. We are not a one-man band; or a one-man media team. We are comprised of members, rooted in our communities; who serve them with energy and determination.

“I am proud of those serving in government in the Executive. I am proud of our Party in the Assembly, in Parliament and on our eleven councils. This year alone, our membership has grown. We have many new members stepping forward to be candidates next year. I’m delighted at the number of young people now coming forward to take responsibility in this party.

“You see it in our Young Democrats. They are campaigning. Building the party they will one day lead. I want to thank Callum and the team who have worked so hard this year to re-establish our Young Democrats and mobilise it; building new relationships within Unionism.

“That is how we are renewing our party. New talent drawn from all walks of life, working alongside those representatives who have been battle hardened, and wise to the pitfalls along the way.”

THANKS

“Colleagues, I want to thank our Deputy Leader, Michelle for her wise counsel, her steadfastness and for her work over the last year. Michalle, thank you. I want to thank and salute the faithful dedication of our Party Chairman, Lord Morrow, who this year is in his 26th year as our Chair. I treasure his wise advice and his wisdom. Some of you will know that he is unable to be with us today due to family circumstances and I know I speak for you all when I say, we send our love, our thoughts and our prayers to Maurice and his wife Jennifer at this time.

“And to our Ministers, to Emma, to (pauses as he looks around the front row) Gordon – he’s lost so much weight I can hardly see him! – to Paul, and to Joanne – thank you for carrying the responsibilities of government, and never forgetting the people who depend on the decisions they take.

“To all our Assembly members for the judgement, energy and determination they bring to our work in the Assembly, and what you deliver right across our constituencies. To my Parliamentary colleagues for their ongoing efforts to advocate for Northern Ireland in Parliament and their focus on holding the Government to account.

“And to our councillors, who do so much unseen work I say a very big thank you. We often refer to the role of councillor as being at the ‘coalface,’ and it’s true. It does my heart good when I travel the length and breadth of Northern Ireland to see and to hear the impactful work of DUP councillors in our local communities. It is dealing with everyday issues and problems that matter to the people.

“We have councillors working tirelessly in their communities, Assembly members scrutinising legislation and holding departments to account, ministers focused on delivery, and parliamentarians and peers who are prepared to stand up in Westminster and ensure Northern Ireland’s voice is heard. Thank you.

“And to our association officers, staff, activists and many volunteers: thank you one

and all. You have all stood by this party, you are valued and together we make the team. And when we succeed, it will be all of your achievement too.

“Colleagues, we meet today as the largest unionist party. More MPs. More MLAs. And more councillors. Next year every vote will matter. Because votes mean representation. And representation means influence. And influence allows us to make the right decisions for Northern Ireland.

“You know, a good idea without seats: it’s just a letter to the editor. However, a good idea with a mandate gets things done. The stakes could not be higher nor the consequences greater. That’s why this party, we need to win.”

KEY BATTLEGROUNDS

“We are well advanced in our selection processes and we will field a very significant

group of candidates in both the Assembly and Council elections. Colleagues, there will be a number of consequential electoral battlegrounds next year.

“Those who take a keen interest in the Siege of Derry will have heard names like Mitchelburne, Walker and Browning… but let’s consider Adam Murray, the Colonel known for his daring raids and unquestioned courage. Once again, the Unionist people of Londonderry are under siege and make no mistake about it there is only one person, Julie Middleton MLA, who can win through for unionism. Show your support and resolve for our Murray, Julie Middleton MLA and the battle to come. Good on you Julie.

“In North Antrim, our trusted crusader Paul Frew is going to be joined by Councillor Darryl Wilson. Darryl, your quest, is to win back for Unionism in North Antrim, demonstrating that unity is strength, division costs and the proud people of your constituency can’t afford to make that mistake again. We’re with you.

“And in my own city of Belfast, the loyal people of the Shankill Road now have a once in a generation chance to receive the representation they need. West Belfast, the Shankill, Suffolk, Highfield, Woodvale and Glencairn have in Councillor Frank McCoubrey a man they know and trust. He is one of you. So to Julie – stand up – to Darryl and to Frank, in accepting the challenge before you, know this, our Party has your back and is with 100% of the way.”

BENFITTING COMMUNITIES

“Colleagues, with votes and support we have been able to effect change for the benefit of hard-pressed working families across Northern Ireland. Childcare was costing some families more than their mortgage. Our minister, Paul Givan, cut that bill through the biggest investment in early-learning this country has ever made. That’s action, colleagues, taken by this Party.

“And for a mother or father, that means being able to get back to work. For a family, it means money left at the end of the month. That is real delivery. Parents were fighting for a school place that could meet their child’s needs. It was our Minister delivered more special educational needs classes and expanded pre-school provision. Colleagues, that is real delivery.

“Our Minister, Gordon Lyons, invested in the places that hold communities together. Community halls. Marching bands. Sports clubs. Colleagues that is real delivery with real results.

“Gordon also ensured construction started on 1,765 new social homes and delivered 940 co-ownership homes. He’s tackling benefit fraud and making sure work in this country pays. Recognising our armed forces community needed somewhere to turn for help and advice, he delivered a dedicated support line.

“And that’s why seats at the Executive table matter. They give us a hand on the wheel, yes. But they give us more than that. It gives us a foot on the brake.

“We removed harmful transgender guidance from our schools and kept a Christian

ethos at the heart of religious education. Those were DUP decisions.

So remember, you cannot change government from an empty chair. You cannot stop a bad decision from outside the room. We successfully and reversed changes to rates valuations that would have decimated the tourism and hospitality sectors. This wouldn’t have happened under a Labour Minister in London. And yet some in Unionism would surrender decision-making to those who would focus little on our interests.”

ON THE NEED FOR REFORM

“Conference, this Party believes in devolution and recognises that decisions are best taken by those who know Northern Ireland. But we need institutions that are focused on the people’s priorities. Too often, left-wing parties spend more time obsessing and campaigning on issues over which the Assembly has no remit for, whilst out campaigning with each other on the latest mad-cap idea. Such out of touch behaviour does nothing to get to grips with the challenges faced on an everyday basis.

“In the next term, the Assembly needs to get back to a laser-sharp focus on the issues that matter to people’s everyday lives. It also needs to be built on a recognition of the reality that power-sharing can only work when supported by both Unionist AND nationalists; and when everyone recognises they are being treated fairly.

“Consent is the foundation of power-sharing. You only have to look at Belfast City Hall, or in councils in the west of the Province to see what happens when that principle is ignored. Sinn Féin and the SDLP too often treat the rights and traditions of unionists as obstacles; rather than people to be respected. That is not power-sharing, that is majoritarianism.

“In recent months, calls have been growing by these left-wing parties to reform the workings of the Assembly and Executive. Let me be clear: we support reform that will better deliver for all our people. People deserve quicker decisions, better services and a government that works more effectively for them. But calls for institutional reform by those parties, as they try to outdo one other, they are not designed to advance the cause of everyday issues. They are designed to weaken those who support the Union, and who work to see Northern Ireland succeed.

“No self-respecting Unionist should allow themselves to naively fall into the trap of lining up with those who are determined to weaken the consent mechanisms at Stormont. And the UK Government must not allow the whispering voices of the SDLP to undermine confidence in the foundational arrangements that have been so painstakingly assembled.

“Reforms must strengthen power-sharing, not remove the safeguards that protect it. We support reform that improves delivery and will shortly set out our views on how improvements can be made and how waste and bureaucracy gone mad can be reduced.

“But we will never support reforms that are designed to strip unionists of their consent for our governing arrangements.”

SINN FÉIN AND PRESIDENT TRUMP

“Colleagues, in recent times, Sinn Féin has had a make-over to cover their blushes for their lack of delivery. Promises made. Announcements repeated. But delivery … nowhere.

“But it’s not just what they fail to deliver. It’s what they want to impose: higher taxes, climate ideology over jobs, and woke madness over common sense. Conference, we make no apology for standing up for common sense.

“But common sense must mean more than simply stopping bad ideas. It means, backing work. Supporting employers. Letting our teachers teach and keep order in the classroom. Protecting the vulnerable but rooting out welfare fraud. And ensuring that government serves the people rather than continually lecturing them. Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the Alliance can compete to move Northern Ireland further to the left. We intend to keep moving Northern Ireland forward.

“Conor Murphy made a rare appearance over the summer and he told us we should expect “the wheels were coming off the Executive”. And I told him to tighten his nuts. (audience cheered) Isn’t it funny how the threats stopped after that. Mr Murphy, I don’t know how painful a process that was for you, but I know this, the DUP will not be threatened or bullied.

“And when Sinn Féin, when they have no answer on waiting lists, school places or the A5, they reach for the same old distraction playbook: a divisive border poll designed to destroy Northern Ireland and our way of life. Need to do something about waiting lists? I know, a border poll. The A5? A border poll. Casement Park? A border poll.

“But a border poll won’t build Casement Park. It won’t cut a waiting list. It won’t build a road. It won’t put a teacher in a classroom. When people need delivery, Sinn Féin offer distraction.

“Now last weekend, the President of the United States (small boo from audience) was in the Republic for the Irish Open. A united Ireland, he told us, would be a wonderful thing. Well now, for a man who came to watch the best golfers in the world, he certainly managed to take one heck of a swing and hit the bunker with that one. Our future will be decided by the people who live here.

“And while some seem to take pleasure in talking down Northern Ireland, our job as Unionists is to promote Northern Ireland and the benefits of the Union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. We have one objective Mr President: to Make Northern Ireland Great Again. (big cheer from audience)”

Tucked into the speech was a paragraph that could have been lifted straight from something Peter Robinson’s era (or Mike Nesbitt’s time at the helm of the UUP).

“A Northern Ireland where a unionist never has to apologise for being British. But also a nationalist never has to apologise for being Irish. Where our traditions can be confident, without being confrontational. And where one person’s belonging does not depend on another person’s being diminishing. That is the Northern Ireland we want to build. And that is how we make the Union stronger: by making it the best and only choice for everyone.”

“This summer, Belfast welcomed the Fleadh. And we welcomed them. Because confidence is not threatened by somebody else’s culture. But confidence cannot mean one tradition is celebrated while another is demonised. Look at our marching bands. Young people. Parents. Volunteers. People giving of their time to practise and play, to parade and keep our traditions alive. Yet too often, they are targeted and smeared by Sinn Féin and associated agitators. That is not respect and equality.”

Drumcree was dealt with in seconds.

“Look at Portadown. Portadown Orangemen have rights too. So let me be clear: our traditions do not need Sinn Féin’s permission to exist. Because a shared Northern Ireland cannot mean one tradition is celebrated whilst another is demonised. That is not a shared future and we’re not interested in that.

“And the same principle applies when people raise concerns about immigration. People are worried about pressure on housing, schools, healthcare and public services. They are worried about illegal immigration and a system that feels out of control. Those concerns should not be dismissed. Controlling immigration is not extreme; and expecting people to respect our laws and play their part is not extreme either. Our immigration system must work for the people who live here. Fairness is not intolerance. Common sense deserves a voice; and we will be that voice.

“Being on Northern Ireland’s side means making our case in London with the same determination we bring to the Assembly. Where the Government acts in Northern Ireland’s interests, we will work with it to get things done. When it gets it wrong, we will challenge them. Our loyalty is to the people of Northern Ireland.

“The Prime Minister talks about taking power out of the centre and giving communities a say over their own future. We support devolution, but he needs to turn his mind to the harm done by the Windsor Framework and the areas of law where we have no say over what is imposed upon us. He needs to explain, why a manufacturer in Lisburn fills in forms to trade with Liverpool that a manufacturer in Leeds has never heard of.

“Prime Minister, you cannot preach devolution in Manchester and whilst at the same time defend the Irish Sea border. Northern Ireland’s full place in this Union must be restored; and barriers to trade within our own country must become a thing of the past.”

REFORMING STORMONT

“Next year’s elections, both to our Assembly and our Councils will shape Northern Ireland for decades. Will our public services be reformed? Will our health service turn the corner? Will a generation find opportunity with a growing economy here? Will our schools be places of learning or places of ideology? And will we ensure the Union is stronger and more prosperous, defeating the separatist’s agenda again?

“Northern Ireland cannot afford five years of drift. Unionism cannot afford five years of division and weakness. The next five years must be about a new direction – proving what Northern Ireland can become.

“A Northern Ireland where people can build secure lives that are secure in this province. Where families can put down roots. Where businesses can grow. Where talent has a reason to stay. Where opportunity does not depend on leaving. Leadership means making the right decisions, and having the courage to see them through.

“We will ask the voters to give us a mandate for a new programme, pioneered by a strong and determined Unionist team to enter the next Executive. To take our place and to get things done for the people. Because the question is no longer simply what we want Northern Ireland to be. It is whether we have the ambition – and the courage – to make it better.”

THE ELECTIONS ANDNOT SPLITTING THE UNIONIST VOTE

“On the 6th May real choices, which will bring real consequences, will be made by the people. Today, I say this to all who consider themselves to be pro-Union, as well as to those who don’t define themselves in that way. The choices that you make will determine the type of Northern Ireland we will live in. Those choices really will shape the future. That is the reality of our system of government.

“To those who would wish we could have direct rule and close the Assembly down. To those who see no value in voting or who think nothing will change, I say this: You want your children to build their lives here, your parents cared for, you want to be proud of Northern Ireland, your community and identity respected and common sense restored, and our place in the United Kingdom secure.

“So do I. But let me be blunt. Staying at home, or voting for parties that spend more timing attacking fellow unionists, and who have no plan, will deliver a weakened and divided unionism – and that is exactly what Sinn Féin hope for. They know, what split votes and lost seats will mean for Unionism and the Union. More power for them to take Northern Ireland in the wrong direction. That’s the danger.

“Two years ago, I said to you all: For too long, too many within unionism have thrived on attacking one another. Let me say very clearly, I am not interested. Our electorate is not interested either. And I said to you all, I was not prepared to be part of a cycle of Pro-Union in-fighting between people who should be working together and who say they share the same goal.

“Today I say this: I won’t allow, however, the strength and resolve of our cause to be diminished by one man’s ego or another’s ambition. As the lead Unionist Party, The Democratic Unionist Party will not be found wanting when it comes to co-operating to maximise the pro-Union vote.

“For my part, I am committed to constructively work and actively engage again with other Unionist Parties, as we have before, to get the largest number of pro-Union candidates elected to the Assembly and to our Councils. Working together, we are stronger.

“We can, with serious intent, work closely to make sure there are sensible outcomes in terms of our policy proposals and ideas, collectively encourage voters specifically to give preference votes for all Pro-Union candidates.

“We can work to ensure that constituencies and DEAs are not flooded with candidates from various unionist parties. We can also develop co-operation between parties in the Assembly and in the councils across Northern Ireland. It is already on the public record that I have engaged with the Ulster Unionist Party, and we are willing to meet in a wider format, drawing in all those who see benefit in co-operation if others are willing to engage.

“I am not asking anyone to give up what they believe. I am asking that collectively, we do not gift-wrap seats to Sinn Féin, the SDLP or Alliance that we could otherwise win.

“Our Union is bigger than any one party. But it needs a strong unionist party with the strength to lead, negotiate and deliver. A strong DUP team will be at the heart of that effort. A voice no government can ignore. A big team, with the talent and strength to turn our arguments into action.

“And let us make every unionist vote count. Because this election is not simply about what we believe. It is about the choice that will be made and the vision that will be delivered. Let us be judged not only by what we promise, but by what we build. Not by the arguments we make, but by the lives we improve. Not by the divisions we inherit, but by the future we create.

“Friends, we believe in Northern Ireland. We believe in its people. We believe it can be more prosperous, more confident, more secure, and more ambitious. A place where talent does not have to leave to succeed. Where communities have hope.

“That is the Northern Ireland we believe in. And that is how we make the case for the Union. Not simply by defending what we inherited. But by making it worth inheriting. Our children will not inherit our convictions simply because we tell them to. They will judge the Union by what it means in their lives. By the opportunities it gives them. By the security it provides. By whether it helps them build a future here. That is our challenge.

“So let us leave today with determination. To serve, to deliver, to lead. Believing the best days of Northern Ireland are ahead. So let us get to work. Now. Let us give our people something more powerful than an argument. Let us give them a reason to believe. A Northern Ireland worth believing in. And a Union strong enough, confident enough and generous enough to be the only choice.

“But we must work to make it a reality. And it can only become a reality by winning in May. Knocking on every door, seeking every vote in every street and every road. In May, make Northern Ireland’s future your business. We are one team. With one purpose. And one future. Northern Ireland in the only Union that matters.”

Slugger won’t be at next Saturday’s UUP conference to hear Jon Burrows’ second ever speech to his party conference: we’d announced our Cushendun Summer School (a few tickets still available) before their conference was announced!

Alan Meban. Tweets as @alaninbelfast. Blogs about cinema and theatre over at Alan in Belfast. A freelancer who writes about, reports from, live-tweets and live-streams civic, academic and political events and conferences. He delivers social media training/coaching; produces podcasts and radio programmes; is a FactCheckNI director; a member of Ofcom’s Advisory Committee for Northern Ireland; and a member of the Corrymeela Community. alaninbelfast.blogspot.com