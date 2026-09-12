Donald Trump says he would love to see a united Ireland…

| Readers 5047
"Trump campaign rally in Phoenix" by US Department of State is licensed under CC BY 2.0

From the BBC:

Trump said a united Ireland would happen eventually and that the Taoiseach was “the right man over here to get it moving”.

During his meeting with Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House, in Phoenix Park, Trump said a united Ireland would be a “fantastic thing”, but added: “now the UK would have something to say about it obviously but I think it would be a great thing, I mean, how can it be bad?”

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Gavin Robinson said Trump “knows better than most that elections matter”.

“Northern Ireland’s constitutional future will be decided by the people of Northern Ireland, not by commentary in London, Dublin or Washington,” he said.

He added that Northern Ireland is part of the UK because it is the “settled democratic will of its people” and added he is confident the country will continue to choose the UK.

Former DUP MP Ian Paisley and close friend of the Trump family said: “everyone is allowed a personal opinion even when it’s wrong”.

The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister said Trump “is not the first US President to meddle in the affairs which don’t concern him”.

Nationalists will find it utterly hilarious that all those Unionists who backed Trump now get stabbed in the back.

It turns out the great orange one is more green.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Jury reaches a verdict in the Noah Donohoe inquest…

Soapbox

The lamentable response to the Robert Hamill Inquiry…

Brian O'Neill

“His father’s illness was so advanced that he did not know his son had become prime minister…”

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation