Donald Trump says he would love to see a united Ireland…

From the BBC:

Trump said a united Ireland would happen eventually and that the Taoiseach was “the right man over here to get it moving”.

During his meeting with Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House, in Phoenix Park, Trump said a united Ireland would be a “fantastic thing”, but added: “now the UK would have something to say about it obviously but I think it would be a great thing, I mean, how can it be bad?”

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Gavin Robinson said Trump “knows better than most that elections matter”.

“Northern Ireland’s constitutional future will be decided by the people of Northern Ireland, not by commentary in London, Dublin or Washington,” he said.

He added that Northern Ireland is part of the UK because it is the “settled democratic will of its people” and added he is confident the country will continue to choose the UK.

Former DUP MP Ian Paisley and close friend of the Trump family said: “everyone is allowed a personal opinion even when it’s wrong”.

The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister said Trump “is not the first US President to meddle in the affairs which don’t concern him”.