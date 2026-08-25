Queen of Country Dolly Parton dies aged 80…

Country music is massive in Ireland and the death of Dolly Parton is a major blow for her millions of fans over here. Could anyone not be a fan of Dolly Parton? Has there ever been a more talented, good-natured, warm-hearted person?

I am a big country music fan myself and Dolly Parton was perfect in every way. I particularly liked the more traditional bluegrass songs she sang. Her duet with Steve Martin is a particular gem.

Born on 19 January 1946 in Sevier County, Tennessee, Dolly grew up as one of twelve children in a humble one-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains. This rustic upbringing deeply influenced her artistry, inspiring timeless storytelling songs such as “Coat of Many Colours.” Her passion for music surfaced early; she began performing on local radio and television as a young child and made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry at just thirteen years old, introduced by Johnny Cash. Demonstrating remarkable resolve, she packed her bags and moved to Nashville the day after graduating high school in 1964. Her career gained significant momentum when she joined The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967 as a regular performer, establishing a foundation that soon launched her into international solo stardom.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Parton has established herself as one of history’s most prolific songwriters, composing an estimated 3,000 songs. Remarkably, she wrote two of her most enduring masterpieces “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” on the very same day in 1973. The latter would go on to become a global phenomenon once again when recorded by Whitney Houston in 1992. Parton’s remarkable chart presence includes 25 Billboard country number one singles and total record sales exceeding 100 million worldwide. She successfully crossed over into pop stardom and embraced Hollywood acting, earning acclaim for starring roles in hit films such as 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias. Her contributions have earned her eleven Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, alongside inductions into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Beyond her entertainment achievements, Parton’s legacy is deeply defined by her extraordinary philanthropy and entrepreneurial vision. In 1995, she established Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a literacy organisation that has gifted more than 200 million free books to children around the globe. Her generosity extended to medical science when she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, helping to fund the critical early research behind the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, her enterprise as co-owner of The Dollywood Company, which operates the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee continues to provide vital economic support and tourism to the region where she was raised.

I will leave you with her beautiful cover of the Neil Young classic “After the Gold Rush”. May she rest in peace.

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.