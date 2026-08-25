“We recognised that sometimes its signature was written in pencil”

| Readers 967
"UK BOE MARK CARNEY" by Bank of England is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is getting kudos from standing up to Trump in the US Canada trade negotiations.

From the FT:

Donald Trump has said he will increase tariffs on Canadian cars and automotive parts to 50 per cent as a new trade war erupts between the North American neighbours following the collapse of crunch talks over the weekend.

“Canada will be treated like a State no longer!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “On Trade, and in other ways, also, they are among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US!”

Canadian officials, meanwhile, demanded Ottawa hit back. Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, said Trump “can kiss my ass” and called for the government to take sweeping retaliatory measures.

Canada is the US’s second-largest trading partner, after Mexico. It already pays 50 per cent tariffs on steel. Ottawa had sought to have these slashed to 25 per cent as part of the recent negotiations.

Mark Carney has the backing of the Canadian electorate, who are pretty annoyed at the American regime.

 

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Queen of Country Dolly Parton dies aged 80…

Slugger Team

High Court rules Parades Commission Erred in Blocking Drumcree March

Chambré Public Affairs

Chambré Weekly Bulletin- 24/08/2026

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation