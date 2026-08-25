“We recognised that sometimes its signature was written in pencil”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is getting kudos from standing up to Trump in the US Canada trade negotiations.

From the FT:

Donald Trump has said he will increase tariffs on Canadian cars and automotive parts to 50 per cent as a new trade war erupts between the North American neighbours following the collapse of crunch talks over the weekend.

“Canada will be treated like a State no longer!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “On Trade, and in other ways, also, they are among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US!”

Canadian officials, meanwhile, demanded Ottawa hit back. Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, said Trump “can kiss my ass” and called for the government to take sweeping retaliatory measures.

Canada is the US’s second-largest trading partner, after Mexico. It already pays 50 per cent tariffs on steel. Ottawa had sought to have these slashed to 25 per cent as part of the recent negotiations.