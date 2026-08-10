Chambré Weekly Bulletin- 10/08/2026

What you need to know
Matthew Taylor, Account Executive
Sinn Féin claim Executive is in “precarious place” without prospect of Stormont reform
What next: Martin said he will speak to Prime Minister Andy Burnham in September, and noted the comments of new NI Secretary Chris Bryant. “I believe that collectively we have to work together to bring forward legislation that is required,” he said.
Urgent AERA Committee session to be held after 51 cattle culled by department officials
On Thursday, in an urgent written statement to the Assembly, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Andrew Muir said that there was “no reasonable alternative” but to cull 51 cattle on a farm in Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone, RTÉ News reports. The cull was conducted by his department’s Humane Slaughter Team on June 29 and 30, following a court order to deprive a cattle owner of the ownership of all farmed animals, due to an animal welfare conviction. However, the Ulster Farmers Union and political representatives have raised concerns about claims that cattle had been culled in view of the public. Minister Muir will attend an extraordinary sitting of the Assembly AERA Committee on Monday (10 August) to answer questions from its members. In his statement, the Minsiter defended the actions of the team, and condemned “inaccurate and irresponsible” online commentary, including threats against staff. Responding to the ministerial statement, AERA Committee Chair and Robbie Butler MLA (UUP, Lagan Valley) said a “central question is whether every alternative to euthanasia was genuinely exhausted”. DUP agriculture spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP called on farmers to attend a protest at Stormont to coincide with the sitting of the committee. Minister Muir has ordered an independent review of the incident.
What next: The AERA committee will meet at 10:00am Monday (10 August). Minister Muir will appear alongside the Senior Principle and Deputy Chief Veterinary Officers from the Department.
Fleadh expected to exceed projected £53m economic impact
On Thursday (6 August), Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald told hospitality representatives and tour operators that “greater than expected numbers are coming to experience” the Fleadh, which continues in Belfast until Sunday. BBC News NI reports that the Department for the Economy had originally projected that the Fleadh would generate a £53m economic boost. Archibald said signals were “pointing in a positive direction”, and said that a final evaluation will be made after the event. The event has been hailed as a success across communities. Sinn Féin Mayor of Belfast Róis-Máire Donnelly said the Fleadh has been “absolutely magical” and has given people the chance to come together and celebrate different cultures and traditions, while DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons described the event as an “important showcase of the city, its culture and its music, its celebration and its competition”. Visitors to Belfast this week included President of Ireland Catherine Connolly, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant.
What next: Belfast will host the Fleadh again in August 2027.
Stakeholder Watch
Declan Kearney MLA (Sinn Féin, South Antrim): “The Good Jobs Bill will benefit every working family regardless of background. The DUP’s blocking of it is indefensible. Support the Good Jobs Bill”.
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA (DUP, Lagan Valley): “The world is an increasingly dangerous place and the push is on to secure stronger protection for citizens through defence spend and investment. This is necessary and prudent. The UK Government will be using some of this investment to support companies across the UK – and Northern Ireland can play a key role. Our defence spend per head of our population by MOD and UK Gov is far behind the rest of the UK – I and my DUP colleagues are pushing for a target to be set to increase this significantly. That is not only fair, but it could be a huge boost to our economy and we have excellent companies that can contribute”.
Sorcha Eastwood MP (Alliance, Lagan Valley): “Lagan Valley, like many other places, didn’t escape the ravages of de-industrialisation. Factories closed and with them, a bit of local pride. It’s easy to look back at the past and say we got it wrong, but maybe we had it right the first time. If there is a push to support Apprenticeships & vocational pathways- I’m at the front. Break down the barriers to work and let us get a bit of pride back in our communities, we did it before and we can do it again- we need the UKG to back business & people. Let them thrive”.
UUP Leader Jon Burrows MLA (UUP, North Antrim): We need tougher laws and stronger sentences for crimes like this. The fact that shoplifting can carry a higher maximum sentence than abusing dementia patients in your care is simply perverse.
Leader of the Opposition, Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast): “This headline might make you think this is a normal accounting process. It isn’t- it’s the Executive imposing a brutal 5 per cent cut on itself by refusing to agree a Budget.”
TUV Leader Jim Allister MP (TUV, North Antrim): “The PM’s very first action illustrates the absurdity and constitutional offence of Northern Ireland being subservient to EU, not British, rules. “The cut in VAT on electricity cannot apply to NI because under the Protocol we are subject to a minimum VAT rate of 5% on electricity. The permission of our colonial masters, the EU Commission, would be required to allow a cut to 0%. “This is what happens when you surrender sovereignty over your own territory to a foreign power”.
Claire Sugden MLA (Independent Unionist, East Londonderry): “Sugden raises concern over future of rural community meal services”.
Doug Beattie MLA (Independent Unionist, Upper Bann): [Responding to Jon Burrows MLA comments’ on sentencing] “This can be dealt with more effectively if we had a Sentencing Council for Northern Ireland in the same way they have it for England, Wales and Scotland”.
Northern Ireland Office: “I really want to spend my time focusing on the future of Northern Ireland”. @RhonddaBryant speaks to the media in Belfast on his first visit since being appointed Secretary of State for NI last week.
Other Stories
Five major planning applications returned to Department for Infrastructure
Five major planning applications that were due to undergo public inquiries or hearings were returned to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) on Tuesday (4 August), according to the Belfast Telegraph. The schemes had been sitting with the Planning Appeals Commission, but DfI has withdrawn its request for hearings or public local inquiries after applicants chose “to amend their proposal and/or update their accompanying environmental information”. The applications include Neptune Carleton LLP’s proposed £250m mixed-use development at Blaris, near Sprucefield, which would deliver around 1,290 homes and commercial units, including the provision of 20% affordable housing. The schemes also include the proposed Carnalbanagh and Unshinagh wind farms in Co Antrim. DfI said the applications had been returned to allow further processing and to assess whether the amended submissions “materially affect” the department’s previous position on the schemes. DfI said it will reconsider the amended applications, alongside consultation responses, before deciding the next step.
Disciplinary action to follow ‘inappropriate access’ of patient data on Encompass
The Department of Health has said disciplinary action could follow after it was confirmed that there have been more than 40 incidents of inappropriate access to patient information on Northern Ireland’s new £400m Encompass digital healthcare records system, according to the Irish News. Responding to a written question from DUP MLA Paul Frew, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt confirmed that incidents of staff accessing records without appropriate authorisation or a legitimate clinical reason have been reported across all five HSC Trusts since the system went live, though not all met the threshold for a notifiable UK GDPR breach. The Belfast Trust recorded the highest number of incidents, while two incidents in the Western Trust met the threshold for referral to the Information Commissioner.
Economy Minister launches consultation on regulatory framework for heat networks
On Thursday (6 August), Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald launched a public consultation on proposals to introduce the first locally-led regulatory framework for heat networks. Heat networks, already widely used across Europe, typically distribute heat from a central source to homes through insulated underground pipes, and can reduce reliance on fossil fuels by using local and renewable heat sources. Minister Archibald claimed that the introduction of a regulatory framework for heat networks can help provide confidence to investors, support sector growth, and create skilled green jobs. The consultation can be accessed here and will close on 1 October.
Attitudes towards refugees and asylum seekers hardening, Executive Office survey finds
On Thursday (6 August), The Executive Office published the ‘Attitudes to Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Northern Ireland 2025’ report. The report analyses data from the Northern Ireland Life and Times (NILT) survey, finding that less than half (49%) of respondents agreed that asylum seekers should be allowed to stay in Northern Ireland, down significantly from 60% in 2024. Just over one quarter (27%) agreed that “Northern Ireland is a society that welcomes refugees escaping persecution in their home country”, although 57% agreed that “it is our duty to provide protection to refugees”. A 41% minority agreed that “refugees contribute to our society”, down from 50% in 2024. 37% said they would “like more opportunities to get to know asylum seekers or refugees”, down from 47%. 69% of respondents agreed that “people’s perceptions of refugees and asylum seekers are negatively affected by the media”, the same percentage as in 2024.
UUP and Green Party announce Assembly candidates in North Down
Councillor Pete Wray has been chosen as the UUP’s Assembly election candidate in North Down. According to the Belfast Telegraph, sources say that sitting MLA Alan Chambers did not put his name forward for reselection; Mr Chambers has represented the constituency for ten years. Councillor Wray, who sits on Ards and North Down Council, is thought to be a close ally of UUP Leader Jon Burrows. Separately, the Green Party has selected Belfast City Councillor Anthony Flynn, who claimed the party was ‘very confident’ of regaining a seat in the constituency.
DUP MP Sammy Wilson investigated by standards commissioner
DUP MP for East Antrim Sammy Wilson is being investigated by Westminster’s standards commissioner, according to the commissioner’s website. The investigation relates to an alleged “failure to declare an interest”, but no further details have been revealed about the investigation, which opened on Tuesday 28 July. Mr Wilson told the Belfast Telegraph he is not allowed to comment on the ongoing investigation.
Across the Border
Poll finds Fianna Faíl and Fine Gael voters overwhelmingly reject coalition with Sinn Féin
On Sunday (2 August), polling by The Sunday Independent and Ireland Thinks found that Fine Gael and Fianna Faíl voters overwhelmingly rejected the prospect of a coalition with Sinn Féin, with only 4% of Fianna Faíl voters saying the parties should go into government together, while no Fine Gael voters (93% against, 7% neutral) believed Sinn Féin was an acceptable partner. The Dáil has not had an overall single-party majority government since the 1970s, and support for the two largest parties has dwindled in recent years as support for Sinn Féin has grown. However, Sinn Féin’s popularity has sharply fallen from 2022’s all-time high of 37%, leading their voters to choose the Social Democrats (65%) as their preferred coalition partner, followed by People Before Profit (42%), Labour (39%) and Independents (38%). The Social Democrats are also the preferred partner for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil voters, receiving 49% and 34% of votes respectively. The leader of the Social Democrats has not ruled out a coalition with either of the government parties, but noted that there were significant policy differences that would need to be overcome in a partnership with Fine Gael.
Tax receipts climb over 6% on last year as Government hails resilient economy
Ireland’s Exchequer results, published on Thursday (6 August), show the amount of tax paid increased by 6% on last year, with tax revenues to the end of July amounting to €59.6bn. The main sources of tax income were income tax (€21.9bn, up 7.5%), VAT (€16.3bn, up 9.7%), and corporation tax (€15bn, up 4.7%). According to The Journal, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris both said the results are evidence of a resilient economy, despite external challenges. Harris said Budget 2027, to be published on 6 October, will strike a “careful balance”, with a package that will “help workers keep more of their earnings, while continuing to invest in our public services and critical infrastructure”.
Climate Act curbs could be considered to avert infrastructure ‘paralysis’, Chambers says
Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has suggested that the Government should keep a key segment of the Climate Act “under review”. Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday (5 August), Chambers claimed there was “uncertainty and paralysis” where infrastructure projects are being second-guessed due to the “shadow of the courts”. His comments came after the Irish Times reported that officials in his Department proposed scrapping Section 15 of the Climate Act, a key provision which requires public bodies, in so far as is practicable, to align with long-term climate action strategy. It was described by the Supreme Court as a “climate sense check” to ensure decisions fit within national climate policy. Chambers said: “People are frustrated of 20 years of projects sitting on lists, where they’re not seeing the level of delivery that is outlined in the National Development Plan”. The Green Party, who were in coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael when the Climate Act was passed, pushed back against Chamber’s comments, with deputy leader Cllr Hazel Chu saying: “the Climate Act didn’t delay MetroLink, it didn’t fail to build homes, it didn’t leave our water infrastructure crumbling. It didn’t create decades of planning failures. Successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Governments did.”
What We’re Reading
Why ‘Manchesterism’ could be so significant for Northern Ireland – Jodie Carson
In Monday’s Irish News, Jodie Carson writes about Andy Burnham’s “political reset” will affect Northern Ireland. She says “the pressure on local public finances continues to make it almost impossible for the Executive to react in productive ways, including when in receipt of additional resources”. She writes that to break the “cycle of fire-fighting and disfunction” in NI’s public finances, “underlying financial incentives” must be addressed. Carson notes that the Executive does not have “any direct financial incentive to grow the economy or address welfare expenditure”. She adds that “Treasury bailouts” due to overspends have impaired local incentive structures; and, because these bailouts have come as responses to overspends of health and education budgets, they “were not necessarily evenly distributed in policy or political terms”. Correcting this issue is crucial to addressing cross-cutting challenges, such as an ageing population or climate change, which require “an Executive that is incentivised to act in respect of the common good, as a collective, rather than pursuing individual ministerial objectives”. Carson writes that Burnham’s focus on “Manchesterism” could prove significant, given that he has “indicated an intention to improve localised financial and economic incentivisation, for example via enabling English mayors to retain a share of tax revenues generated in their areas”. She notes that the new PM will need to be aware of “Northern Ireland’s distinctive political composition”, but concludes: “A refreshed approach from the Burnham government could provide an improved basis for an incoming Executive, post elections, to deliver in the areas that people care about.”
Forward Look
Thursday 13 August 2026
NI Chamber Summer Social, The Dark Horse, Belfast- Read more here.
Thursday 3 September 2026
RSUA Conference, Riddel Hall, Belfast- Read more here.
Monday 7 September 2026
First sitting of the Assembly after Easter recess
Thursday 10 September 2026
Sustainability, Renewable Energy & Climate Tech @ NI Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference, Eikon Centre- Read more here.
Belfast Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch with Economy Minister, The Merchant Hotel- Read more here.
Friday 11 – Saturday 12 September 2026
SDLP Conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Friday 18 – Saturday 19 September 2026
DUP annual conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast
Friday 25 – Saturday 26 September 2026
UUP annual conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Thursday 1 October 2026
Beyond Borders Summit, The New Carbon Tax and Dual Market Access, ICC Belfast- Read more here.
Thursday 8 October 2026
NILGA Conference, Island Arts Centre Lisburn
Friday 23 October 2026
Social Enterprise Awards for NI 2026, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast
Wednesday 18 November 2026
North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026, White Horse Hotel- Read more here.
Thursday 19 November – Friday 20 November 2026
NIFHA Annual Conference 2026, Slieve Donard Hotel- Read more here.
Saturday 21 November 2026
TEDxStormont, Parliament Buildings- Read more here.
Wednesday 25 November 2026
Housing Rights Private Rented Sector Conference, Skainos Centre, Belfast. Read more here.
Thursday 10 December 2026
NIFHA Housing Finance Conference, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Templepatrick- Read more here.
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