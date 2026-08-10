Chambré Weekly Bulletin- 10/08/2026

Five major planning applications returned to Department for Infrastructure

Five major planning applications that were due to undergo public inquiries or hearings were returned to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) on Tuesday (4 August), according to the Belfast Telegraph. The schemes had been sitting with the Planning Appeals Commission, but DfI has withdrawn its request for hearings or public local inquiries after applicants chose “to amend their proposal and/or update their accompanying environmental information”. The applications include Neptune Carleton LLP’s proposed £250m mixed-use development at Blaris, near Sprucefield, which would deliver around 1,290 homes and commercial units, including the provision of 20% affordable housing. The schemes also include the proposed Carnalbanagh and Unshinagh wind farms in Co Antrim. DfI said the applications had been returned to allow further processing and to assess whether the amended submissions “materially affect” the department’s previous position on the schemes. DfI said it will reconsider the amended applications, alongside consultation responses, before deciding the next step.

Disciplinary action to follow ‘inappropriate access’ of patient data on Encompass

The Department of Health has said disciplinary action could follow after it was confirmed that there have been more than 40 incidents of inappropriate access to patient information on Northern Ireland’s new £400m Encompass digital healthcare records system, according to the Irish News. Responding to a written question from DUP MLA Paul Frew, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt confirmed that incidents of staff accessing records without appropriate authorisation or a legitimate clinical reason have been reported across all five HSC Trusts since the system went live, though not all met the threshold for a notifiable UK GDPR breach. The Belfast Trust recorded the highest number of incidents, while two incidents in the Western Trust met the threshold for referral to the Information Commissioner.

Economy Minister launches consultation on regulatory framework for heat networks

On Thursday (6 August), Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald launched a public consultation on proposals to introduce the first locally-led regulatory framework for heat networks. Heat networks, already widely used across Europe, typically distribute heat from a central source to homes through insulated underground pipes, and can reduce reliance on fossil fuels by using local and renewable heat sources. Minister Archibald claimed that the introduction of a regulatory framework for heat networks can help provide confidence to investors, support sector growth, and create skilled green jobs. The consultation can be accessed here and will close on 1 October.

Attitudes towards refugees and asylum seekers hardening, Executive Office survey finds

On Thursday (6 August), The Executive Office published the ‘Attitudes to Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Northern Ireland 2025’ report. The report analyses data from the Northern Ireland Life and Times (NILT) survey, finding that less than half (49%) of respondents agreed that asylum seekers should be allowed to stay in Northern Ireland, down significantly from 60% in 2024. Just over one quarter (27%) agreed that “Northern Ireland is a society that welcomes refugees escaping persecution in their home country”, although 57% agreed that “it is our duty to provide protection to refugees”. A 41% minority agreed that “refugees contribute to our society”, down from 50% in 2024. 37% said they would “like more opportunities to get to know asylum seekers or refugees”, down from 47%. 69% of respondents agreed that “people’s perceptions of refugees and asylum seekers are negatively affected by the media”, the same percentage as in 2024.

UUP and Green Party announce Assembly candidates in North Down

Councillor Pete Wray has been chosen as the UUP’s Assembly election candidate in North Down. According to the Belfast Telegraph, sources say that sitting MLA Alan Chambers did not put his name forward for reselection; Mr Chambers has represented the constituency for ten years. Councillor Wray, who sits on Ards and North Down Council, is thought to be a close ally of UUP Leader Jon Burrows. Separately, the Green Party has selected Belfast City Councillor Anthony Flynn, who claimed the party was ‘very confident’ of regaining a seat in the constituency.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson investigated by standards commissioner

DUP MP for East Antrim Sammy Wilson is being investigated by Westminster’s standards commissioner, according to the commissioner’s website. The investigation relates to an alleged “failure to declare an interest”, but no further details have been revealed about the investigation, which opened on Tuesday 28 July. Mr Wilson told the Belfast Telegraph he is not allowed to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Across the Border

Poll finds Fianna Faíl and Fine Gael voters overwhelmingly reject coalition with Sinn Féin

On Sunday (2 August), polling by The Sunday Independent and Ireland Thinks found that Fine Gael and Fianna Faíl voters overwhelmingly rejected the prospect of a coalition with Sinn Féin, with only 4% of Fianna Faíl voters saying the parties should go into government together, while no Fine Gael voters (93% against, 7% neutral) believed Sinn Féin was an acceptable partner. The Dáil has not had an overall single-party majority government since the 1970s, and support for the two largest parties has dwindled in recent years as support for Sinn Féin has grown. However, Sinn Féin’s popularity has sharply fallen from 2022’s all-time high of 37%, leading their voters to choose the Social Democrats (65%) as their preferred coalition partner, followed by People Before Profit (42%), Labour (39%) and Independents (38%). The Social Democrats are also the preferred partner for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil voters, receiving 49% and 34% of votes respectively. The leader of the Social Democrats has not ruled out a coalition with either of the government parties, but noted that there were significant policy differences that would need to be overcome in a partnership with Fine Gael.

Tax receipts climb over 6% on last year as Government hails resilient economy

Ireland’s Exchequer results, published on Thursday (6 August), show the amount of tax paid increased by 6% on last year, with tax revenues to the end of July amounting to €59.6bn. The main sources of tax income were income tax (€21.9bn, up 7.5%), VAT (€16.3bn, up 9.7%), and corporation tax (€15bn, up 4.7%). According to The Journal, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris both said the results are evidence of a resilient economy, despite external challenges. Harris said Budget 2027, to be published on 6 October, will strike a “careful balance”, with a package that will “help workers keep more of their earnings, while continuing to invest in our public services and critical infrastructure”.

Climate Act curbs could be considered to avert infrastructure ‘paralysis’, Chambers says

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has suggested that the Government should keep a key segment of the Climate Act “under review”. Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday (5 August), Chambers claimed there was “uncertainty and paralysis” where infrastructure projects are being second-guessed due to the “shadow of the courts”. His comments came after the Irish Times reported that officials in his Department proposed scrapping Section 15 of the Climate Act, a key provision which requires public bodies, in so far as is practicable, to align with long-term climate action strategy. It was described by the Supreme Court as a “climate sense check” to ensure decisions fit within national climate policy. Chambers said: “People are frustrated of 20 years of projects sitting on lists, where they’re not seeing the level of delivery that is outlined in the National Development Plan”. The Green Party, who were in coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael when the Climate Act was passed, pushed back against Chamber’s comments, with deputy leader Cllr Hazel Chu saying: “the Climate Act didn’t delay MetroLink, it didn’t fail to build homes, it didn’t leave our water infrastructure crumbling. It didn’t create decades of planning failures. Successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Governments did.”