Will Sinn Féin or the DUP collapse Stormont?

There are many things from the ’90s you don’t mind seeing a comeback: Take That, Oasis, the return of vinyl, and even, more bizarrely, cassettes. But one thing that the majority of us were happy to see consigned to that last decade of the 20th century was the Drumcree dispute. It was one of the most toxic, acrimonious times during our long and inglorious history. But Drumcree was always there in the background, a little scab that could never heal, and for those who wish to bring chaos, it was a perfect issue to resurrect.

There are different views depending on your political persuasion. Many unionists are horrified that this issue has been brought to the fore again. On the flip side some nationalists think that if you’re focusing on the long game of Irish reunification, then being accommodating on issues like this is a good way to show that Protestant culture will be welcomed in a United Ireland. Ultimately it comes down to the residents of the area and what they want and they have made it pretty clear that they do not want this parade to come back.

The core problem is that it’s all happened very fast. Within a space of a few weeks the issue was back in the limelight and there’s been no time for any mediation or discussion to defuse the situation. Instead tribal lines are drawn and everyone has their back up.

The whole situation suits the DUP and Sinn Féin, as I said on the 3rd of September Is Drumcree the excuse they need to pull down Stormont?

I’m just going to republish what I said back then, but I don’t take a lot of pleasure in going, “I told you so.”

There have been rumblings the past few months that our much-maligned local government is not long for this world. The DUP is in crisis due to Jeffrey Donaldson and other scandals. Sinn Féin is alleging that the DUP is being particularly belligerent on every issue possible with their battle-a-day strategy. But Sinn Féin has been shockingly useless in government and their electorate is unhappy at their ability to deliver well just about anything. Casement Park, the A5, housing, NI Water reform etc. the list is endless. It’s not just that Stormont is ineffective. It’s also that it is actively detrimental to the population of Northern Ireland. Lough Neagh is being deliberately poisoned by large industrial agriculture. Not only is Stormont doing nothing but they are actively defending the polluters and blocking any attempts to solve the problem. The general vibe is that both parties are keen to find any justification to walk out of the assembly and Drumcree has come along at just the right time to give them the excuse they need. The simple truth is it’s easier to sham fight the cultural battles than it is to get on with the boring business of government and delivering for the people. With a collapsed Stormont both sides can blame the other and rile up their base in anticipation of next year’s election. The media and radio shows have got the big story they need to attract readers and listeners. People love a good crisis here. Some insiders are predicting that Stormont will be down by Christmas. The question many of us will be asking is, will we even notice such is the ineffectiveness of the place? When it all comes down to it, both sides just don’t like each other. They also do not have the will, aptitude, or experience to tackle our big problems so it’s easier just to fall back on the comfort of protest politics and blaming the other side. Will the electorate punish such incompetence? Of course they won’t as every election in Northern Ireland is a sectarian headcount so they will all still get their vote next year. Depressing stuff.

The only question that remains is who is going to jump first?

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.