Connacht Men’s Senior Rugby Squad for the 2026/7 season

Test players in Bold. Non-Ireland eligible players *

This is the first of a series of four posts reviewing the strength and depth of our four senior men’s provincial rugby teams for next season starting next month.

The first thing to say about the Connacht squad is that it is well balanced with thirteen of the fifteen likely starters full Irish internationals and some of the bench as well. 39 players is on the small side for a senior professional squad, and they are a bit light on numbers in case of injuries in the second and back rows and among their “fast twitch” players in the back three.

Nevertheless, they were happy to let go locks Joe Joyce (to Gloucester) and Oisin Dowling (retired /injured), flanker Oisin McCormac (released), centre David Hawkshaw (released) and wing Chay Mullins (to Ulster). The front row is a particular area of strength despite losing props Denis Buckley (to retirement), Peter Dooley (Leinster), Jack Aungier (Munster) and Temi Lasisi (released). Jack Carty has retired, but they were annoyed to lose the exciting Mathew Devine to Ulster. He is one of the fastest players in Irish rugby and should give Nathan Doak a run for his money at scrum half.

Stuart Lancaster has recruited well. Francois Van Wyk (34) has over 200 caps for Western Force, Northampton, Leicester, and Bath and should provide some good mentoring and cover for the emerging Billy Bohan. Jerry Cahir held his end up well as emergency cover during Leinster’s crunch fixtures towards the end of last season. Ciaran Frawley and Will Connors are excellent replacements for Jack Carty and Oisin McCormac.

The Connacht academy has been producing some excellent talent of late, and the newly promoted Billy Bohan, Mathew Victory, Fiachna Barrett, and Seán Naughton look to be very good prospects. Local man, tighthead Thomas Connolly was recruited from AIL club Old Belvedere.

So overall Connacht look in very good shape for next season – barring a big run of injuries in the same position. They have a blend of experienced players and emerging talent with Bohan, Illo, Darragh Murray, Sean Jansen, Shayne Bolton and Hugh Gavin capped by Ireland last year. Academy players Diarmaid O’Connell, Éanna McCarthy, Sean Walsh and Daniel Ryan impressed for the Ireland u.20’s and should see game time with the senior team during the season.

Stuart Lancaster has a way of improving players and teams, the longer he has with them, and Connacht improved a lot as last season progressed. If they can continue that momentum, they should be a force to be reckoned with in the URC next season and pose a serious challenge to any opposition.

They are in a tough group in the Champions Cup with Toulouse, La Rochelle, Saracens, and Exeter and so will probably struggle to qualify for the knock-out stages. However, I wouldn’t put it past them to cause the odd upset or two and go on to do well in the Challenge Cup. In any case Connacht supporters have some mouth-watering matches to look forward to.

Predictions: Top 8 and knock-out stages of the URC, and a good run in the Challenge Cup – always assuming they can avoid a run of injuries in a specialist position.

Frank Schnittger is the author of Sovereignty 2040, a future history of how Irish re-unification might work out. He has worked in business in Dublin and London and, on a voluntary basis, for charities in community development, education, restorative justice and addiction services. www.eurotrib.com