Chambré Weekly Bulletin- 03/08/2026

Combined DUP-SF vote falls by 5%, as UUP overtake DUP as most popular Unionist party

On Monday (27 July), the Belfast Telegraph published results of a recent LucidTalk poll, which saw support for DUP and Sinn Féin fall by a collective 5 percentage points, with both parties recording their lowest level of support in five years. Support for the DUP (15%) fell by 3% since the previous poll in April, and saw the party overtaken by the UUP (16%) as the most popular Unionist Party. Earlier reporting suggested that 4 in 10 unionist voters who previously gave a transfer to the party now say that the Jeffrey Donaldson situation means they will no longer do so. Support for Sinn Féin (22%) is now 7% lower than its result at the last Assembly election. The Alliance party also recorded a five-year low in support at 10%, pushing it into 6th place, while the SDLP continued to climb to 13%, with the smaller parties (Greens [5%], Aontú [3%], People Before Profit [2%]) remaining unchanged.

What next: The news followed earlier reporting which suggested that 8 in 10 voters, including four in 10 DUP supporters, do not think the DUP is being honest about what it knew regarding former leader Jeffrey Donaldson’s behaviour. Separately, LucidTalk polling found that two-thirds of voters predicted that the appointment of Andy Burnham as Prime Minister will have little-to-no impact on Northern Ireland”.

Officials authorised to continue spending as deadline passes without an Executive budget

Contingency arrangements in the Northern Ireland Act 1998 and Government Resources and Accounts Act (NI) 2001 will trigger on Saturday (1 August) as the Executive remains without a budget. Permanent Secretaries will be authorised to spend up to 95% of last year’s funding. According to BBC News, actual 5% cuts are highly unlikely, as the NI Secretary can ultimately step in and pass a budget through Westminster, as happened in 2017 and 2022 during previous political deadlocks. Executive ministers are continuing to push the Treasury for additional funding they say is needed to deliver a viable budget. Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast) agreed that there are “problems with the devolved financial settlement” but said: “We don’t agree with them that the tactic to deal with it is to simply throw your hands up and refuse to set a budget.”

What next: New NI Secretary Chris Bryant MP made his first visit since his appointment yesterday (31 July), holding meetings with the political parties at Hillsborough Castle. The parties had previously agreed a “programme of work” with the Treasury to look at Stormont’s finances after engagement with Bryant’s predecessor Hilary Benn.

Budget uncertainty puts Executive’s plan to tackle violence against women and girls at risk

On Thursday (30 July), the Belfast telegraph reported that the Executive Office’s second Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) delivery plan was at risk of not being fully delivered due to the absence of an approved budget for Northern Ireland. The plan, which was launched in April and expected to run from 2026 to 2028, features 15 actions focused on prevention and early intervention. No EVAWG funding has been confirmed or issued to councils under the Local Change Fund since April, with some councils understood to be progressing planned work at risk while others have paused their plans. The Regional Change Fund, which supports eight expert organisations including Women’s Aid, Nexus and the NSPCC, is being funded under interim arrangements until September. The Executive Office did not respond when asked how much funding is required to deliver the plan in full, or whether all 15 actions are being reconsidered, while Belfast City Council confirmed that no Local Change Fund monies have yet been confirmed for the 2026-2028 delivery plan.

What next: An Executive Office spokesperson said it remains “fully committed” to delivering the plan, with Ministers currently considering plans for the Local Change Fund in the absence of an approved budget.

Stakeholder Watch

Declan Kearney MLA (Sinn Féin, South Antrim): “The Good Jobs Bill will benefit every working family regardless of background. The DUP’s blocking of it is indefensible. Support the Good Jobs Bill”.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA (DUP, Lagan Valley): “The world is an increasingly dangerous place and the push is on to secure stronger protection for citizens through defence spend and investment. This is necessary and prudent. The UK Government will be using some of this investment to support companies across the UK – and Northern Ireland can play a key role. Our defence spend per head of our population by MOD and UK Gov is far behind the rest of the UK – I and my DUP colleagues are pushing for a target to be set to increase this significantly. That is not only fair, but it could be a huge boost to our economy and we have excellent companies that can contribute”.

Sorcha Eastwood MP (Alliance, Lagan Valley): “Lagan Valley, like many other places, didn’t escape the ravages of de-industrialisation. Factories closed and with them, a bit of local pride. It’s easy to look back at the past and say we got it wrong, but maybe we had it right the first time. If there is a push to support Apprenticeships & vocational pathways- I’m at the front. Break down the barriers to work and let us get a bit of pride back in our communities, we did it before and we can do it again- we need the UKG to back business & people. Let them thrive”.

UUP Leader Jon Burrows MLA (UUP, North Antrim): We need tougher laws and stronger sentences for crimes like this. The fact that shoplifting can carry a higher maximum sentence than abusing dementia patients in your care is simply perverse.

Leader of the Opposition, Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast): “This headline might make you think this is a normal accounting process. It isn’t- it’s the Executive imposing a brutal 5 per cent cut on itself by refusing to agree a Budget.”

TUV Leader Jim Allister MP (TUV, North Antrim): “The PM’s very first action illustrates the absurdity and constitutional offence of Northern Ireland being subservient to EU, not British, rules. “The cut in VAT on electricity cannot apply to NI because under the Protocol we are subject to a minimum VAT rate of 5% on electricity. The permission of our colonial masters, the EU Commission, would be required to allow a cut to 0%. “This is what happens when you surrender sovereignty over your own territory to a foreign power”.

Claire Sugden MLA (Independent Unionist, East Londonderry): “Sugden raises concern over future of rural community meal services”.

Doug Beattie MLA (Independent Unionist, Upper Bann): [Responding to Jon Burrows MLA comments’ on sentencing] “This can be dealt with more effectively if we had a Sentencing Council for Northern Ireland in the same way they have it for England, Wales and Scotland”.