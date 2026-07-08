Sinn Féin Propose Setting Up A Citizens Assembly on Irish Unity

Last night Sinn Féin brought a Private Member’s bill before the Dáil that would have established a Citizen’s Assembly on Irish Unity. From the RTÉ report

The party has tabled legislation which, if accepted, would compel the Taoiseach to produce a Green Paper examining the implications of constitutional change within 18 months. It would also trigger the establishment of a Citizens’ Assembly to examine the implications of Irish unity.

There have been several suggestions through the years for a Citizen’s Assembly on Irish Unity which were inspired by the use of the mechanism in paving the way for the repeal and replacement of the Eighth Amendment to the Irish Constitution which banned abortion. The article hosted by the UK’s Electoral Reform Society argues that the Citizen’s Assembly was able to cut through years of deadlock from politicians reluctant to engage with the topic.

Despite increasing pressure for change, politicians of all stripes had been reluctant to engage with the issue of abortion directly and to place it firmly on the political and legislative agenda. But it only took 99 ordinary citizens to help break years of political deadlock and reach a consensus on this highly polarising issue. Ireland has provided a concrete example of the benefits of a well-structured Citizens’ Assembly.

But others have been reluctant to support the call. Ronan McGreevy, writing in ‘The Irish Times’ in 2019, argued that a Citizen’s Assembly would be a poor fit for thrashing out how Irish Unity would work, fearing it would become an ‘echo chamber’.

A citizens’ assembly set up with a pre-ordained outcome in mind, in this case a united Ireland, is not what such forums are supposed to be about. A citizens’ assembly is a courtroom not a parliament.

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who has argued in favour of unity in recent years, said in 2024 that a Citizen’s Assembly was the wrong approach. As per ‘The Belfast Telegraph‘

While Sinn Fein is proposing a Citizens’ Assembly be set up on Irish unity, the former Fine Gael leader believes it’s the wrong model as “expertise and political buy-in” is required. He suggested a New Ireland Forum “similar to what Garret FitzGerald established in the 1980s” be set up as “the next step”.

However, it became clear as Tuesday wore on that Sinn Féin’s bill was doomed to fail after the Irish government opted to oppose it.

The Government has…agreed to oppose Sinn Féin’s Irish Unity legislation on the grounds that it cannot impose artificial deadlines on a process that, by its very nature, requires patience, partnership and enduring consent. It also points out that through the Shared Island Initiative, the Government is making an investment of €2 billion in practical North-South cooperation that improves people’s lives regardless of constitutional preference.”.

The private member’s bill was defeated following the conclusion of debate but this may not be the end of the matter in the long-run though with Fine Gael recently announcing they will bring forward their own proposals on Irish unity. As per ‘The Journal‘

McDonald said this is a “political test” for those parties who say they are in favour of a united Ireland. Fine Gael’s Simon Harris recently announced that his party are also taking steps towards preparation, announcing that Fine Gael will develop a “blueprint for a unified island” by November. McDonald said it was a “significant move” and one she welcomed. She called on Fianna Fáil to do the same, stating that a number of TDs in the party are understood to be supportive of her bill, with some calling for a free vote on the opposition party’s bill. A briefing on the proposed legislation was attended by politicians such as Senator Tom Clonan, Frances Black, and Fianna Fáil TD Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher. Gallagher said he was speaking on a personal capacity and did not know yet what way his party might go on the issue.Gallagher said he had not been “told officially what we’re doing”, but said he would support the bill if he was to be given a free vote.

Our mod team uses this account to share news and posts. Content here should not be interpreted as Slugger’s editorial position. Slugger welcomes all views and does not take editorial positions on issues.