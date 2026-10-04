Open sunday – politics free zone…

| Readers 2015
Street vendor with a suitcase
Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash

In addition to our normal open Sunday, we have a politics-free post to give you all a break.

So discuss what you like here, but no politics.

Comments will close at 12 pm on Monday.

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