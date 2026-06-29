Chambré Weekly Bulletin 29/06/2026

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Treasury rejects VAT cut to NI hospitality designed to ensure “price competitiveness” with Ireland On Tuesday (23 June), in response to a question from Alex Easton MP (Independent, North Down) Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson rejected calls for pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland to benefit from a special tax cut to “maintain price competitiveness” with the Republic. From July, VAT on food, catering and hairdressing businesses will be reduced from 13.5% to 9% in Ireland, while VAT charged on most hospitality services will remain at the UK-wide rate of 20%. Defending his decision, Mr Tomlinson argued that “it is important to have consistency for businesses operating across the UK as a whole” before announcing that hospitality firms would benefit from the Great British Summer Savings programme, which began on Thursday What next: Robin Swann, (UUP, South Antrim) earlier this month tabled an early day motion in Parliament, calling for a 10% VAT pilot in Northern Ireland.

Economy Minister opposes draft budget and claims department is now “at breaking point” On Tuesday (23 June), during an evidence session to the Committee for the Economy, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald warned that her department was “now at breaking point” and revealed that she could not support the proposed draft budget, prepared by her Sinn Féin party colleague John O’Dowd, due to the allocation for her department. According to the Belfast Telegraph , Ms Archibald said that while the resource budget for the Executive has increased by 58% between the 2016/17 and 2024/25 financial years, her department’s share has risen by just 1%. She claimed that this financial settlement had resulted in Invest NI’s resource budget being reduced by 15%, funding to Tourism NI remaining largely static, and the need for significant operational efficiencies at further education colleges. She added that her department’s budget was “acutely impacted” by the loss of EU funding and “cuts to the department’s baseline” while the Executive was collapsed. What next: When asked by Committee Chair Phillip Brett (DUP, North Belfast) why Ms Archibald had only shared her concerns about the draft budget now, she argued that the Executive as a whole had taken the position that the draft budget “wasn’t a tenable way forward”. She also warned that Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation as Prime Minister has “further delayed the possibility of getting progress” on an agreed budget.

SDLP warn that failure to agree Budget could cut public spending by almost £1 billion On Monday (22 June), the SDLP used an opposition day motion to highlight the potential costs of the Executive’s continued failure to agree a Budget, the Belfast Telegraph reports . If a Budget has not been agreed by 1 August, departments will be unable to spend more than 95% of the previous year’s total allocation. The SDLP claims that “research based on official figures suggest reduced spending envelopes could mean” 1,100 fewer nurses being employed across the health service, 800 fewer teachers and 450 fewer police officers as well as “delayed wastewater upgrades needed to unlock the delivery of at least 5,000 homes across Northern Ireland”. The party also warns of cuts to social housing delivery, major infrastructure projects, and university research funding. Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole said if no Budget is agreed, “The Executive will be imposing a bigger cut on its own budget than any British Government ever has”. A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the Opposition are being “reckless” by providing “purely speculative and misleading” figures. They added: “A sustainable multi-year budget is vital to address structural underfunding and growing demand for public services, but it can only be achieved with a fair and credible funding settlement from the Westminster Government.” What next: If by 1 August the Executive has still failed to agree a budget and a Budget Act has not received Royal Assent, emergency contingency powers are expected to come into effect. The Belfast Telegraph understands that all Stormont departments have been issued with contingency planning envelopes of 95% of last year’s allocation, leaving £930m less in available finance for the coming year.

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Amendment to historical institutional abuse redress bill debated after Speaker u-turn An amendment to the Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill extending the eligibility conditions for posthumous redress was debated in the Assembly on Monday (22 June), after Speaker Edwin Poots reversed his previous decision not to select the amendment for debate. The amendment, tabled by Chair of The Executive Office Committee Paula Bradshaw MLA (Alliance, South Belfast), would allow anyone who died before a date in 1953 to apply for redress, rather than the 2011 cut-off proposed in the Bill as drafted. The Speaker has not provided a reason why he initially blocked the amendment from being debated, or why he has now reversed his decision, the Belfast Telegraph reports . The amendment was adopted by the Assembly.

Court hears A5 scheme was halted over “misinterpretation” of climate law The Court of Appeal has heard that the planned £1.7bn A5 road upgrade was wrongly blocked because of a “misinterpretation” of Northern Ireland’s climate change legislation, according to the Irish News . The Department for Infrastructure is challenging a High Court ruling which halted the 58-mile dual carriageway scheme between Derry and Aughnacloy after finding that the Department had not demonstrated compliance with statutory emissions targets. Supporting the appeal, counsel for the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir argued that the Climate Change Act does not require a “granular analysis” of individual projects, but a wider assessment of whether Northern Ireland remains on course to meet its overall emissions targets.

Constitutional change and Stormont reform discussed at SDLP event Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that a Reform-led UK Government seeking to “double down on Brexit” could accelerate movement towards Irish reunification, according to the Irish News . He was speaking at the “Future of These Islands” panel event, organised by the SDLP to explore constitutional change. Irish Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan similarly suggested that a possible Reform government seeking to leave the European Convention on Human Rights could affect the timing of any future border poll. Mr O’Callaghan also restated his view that the PSNI could be retained in a united Ireland alongside An Garda Síochána. Also speaking at the event, Baroness Sue Gray criticised slow decision-making at Stormont and suggested that NI should have metro mayors with stronger regional powers.

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Martin tells Fianna Fáil TDs that Bill to remove triple-lock will be deferred until autumn Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin told his parliamentary party that the Defence (Amendment) Bill 2026 will not be brought to the Dáil for debate until after the summer recess, the Irish Times reports . The legislation will provide for the removal of the triple-lock mechanism, which currently requires Government, Dáil and UN Security Council approval before members of the Defence Forces can be deployed overseas as part of international missions. A number of Fianna Fáil TDs expressed concern about the legislation, led by former Defence Minister Willie O’Dea, and have asked for more time to debate the issue.

No plans to decriminalise drug possession, despite committee report Minister of State at the Department of Health Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said the Government has no plans to decriminalise drug possession for personal use, contrary to the recommendation of an Oireachtas committee, RTÉ News reports . The Joint Committee on Drugs Use, which was newly formed at the start of this Dáil term, published its report on Wednesday (24 June), making 161 recommendations for Ireland to move to from a criminal justice approach to a health-led approach. However, the Government have pushed back against the idea of decriminalisation, with both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan warning against any move that would increase the incidence of drug taking. Committee Chair, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon, described the “tepid” response from the Government as “deeply concerning”.

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