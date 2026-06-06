Why the Summit of the Cities Matters for All of Ireland…

By Brendan Mulgrew, Managing Partner, MW Advocate

Later this month Belfast will host what I believe is one of the most significant civic gatherings ever held on the island of Ireland.

For the first time, all twelve cities across the island will come together under one roof for the 2026 Summit of the Cities at Belfast City Hall. Elected representatives, civic leaders, business representatives, academics, policymakers, cultural leaders and urban experts will gather to discuss the opportunities and challenges that will define the future of our cities and communities.

Our cities face a convergence of challenges and opportunities. From pressure on housing, infrastructure deficits, economic transformation, technological disruption and climate challenges—there has never been a more important moment for collaboration.

Up to now conversations about urban development and future sustainability have happened in isolation. Cities confront similar challenges but often work separately to find solutions. The Summit of the Cities creates a unique opportunity to change that discussion and introduce a new collective dynamic. It will bring together leaders from every corner of the island to share ideas, learn from one another and build relationships that can deliver real benefits for citizens.

Discussion on the day will focus on regeneration, housing, transport, arts and culture, economic development, infrastructure and the growing influence of artificial intelligence. These are not abstract policy debates. They are the issues that affect where people live, how they travel, where businesses invest, how communities grow and what opportunities are available for future generations.

We have lined up am exciting quality of speakers and panels. Delegates will hear from internationally recognised figures including former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Chief of Staff to the UK Prime Minister, Sue Gray, the Lord Mayors of Belfast, Dublin and Cork, renowned artist Colin Davidson. They will be joined by city leaders, council representatives and experts from across Ireland and beyond.

As a Belfast based company we were always determined that the first such Summit of the cities would take place in our hometown. This city has undergone remarkable transformation over recent decades and continues to demonstrate how ambition, partnership and investment can reshape communities and create new opportunities. We know we have challenges here and we also believe that a strong Belfast can drive a prosperous Northern Ireland. Hosting the first-ever all-island Summit of the Cities further reinforces Belfast’s growing role as a centre for innovation, dialogue and leadership.

This event is not only for politicians or policymakers.

The Summit has been designed for anyone with an interest in the future of our cities—business leaders seeking new opportunities, academics researching urban development, community organisations driving local change, cultural institutions shaping civic identity, and professionals working across infrastructure, technology, housing and economic development.

The conversations that will take place have the potential to influence policy, inspire new partnerships and shape decision-making for years to come. More importantly, they will help ensure that our cities are prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities of the decades ahead.

The Summit of the Cities promises to be more than a conference. It will be a gathering of ideas, ambition and leadership at a pivotal moment for Ireland’s urban future. We encourage anyone with an interest in the future of our cities, our economy and our communities to register and be part of this important event.

Registration is now open, and I would strongly encourage people to secure their place and be part of this important conversation about the future of our cities.

Full details of the Summit of the Cities and registration are available at www.summitofthecities.com

PICTURED L-R

Cllr Frank McCoubrey Belfast City Council

Alistair Stewart Queens University

Sibley Berty MW Advocate

Gareth Graham Belfast Commercial Funding

Leah McStravick, Inter Trade Ireland

This is a guest slot to give a platform for new writers either as a one off, or a prelude to becoming part of the regular Slugger team.