Daniel McCrossan MLA, SDLP Chairperson, writes for Slugger about an event coming up on Irish unity

Politics across Britain and Ireland is changing fast, and the recent election results in Britain underline just how profound that change could become.

The rise of Reform is not simply another electoral story or a temporary protest vote. It raises much bigger questions about the future direction of the UK, the growing influence of populist politics, and the kind of political culture that may define these islands over the next decade.

In parallel are conversations about the future of this island, given new energy and legitimacy following Brexit coupled with an inability of Northern Ireland to realise its full potential under existing constitutional arrangements.

There are still deeply different views about the future. But increasingly, people are beginning to ask serious questions about what change could look like, how it should be managed, and what kind of society can deliver stability, prosperity and inclusion for everyone who shares this island.

For the SDLP, the answer to that future is a New Ireland built through persuasion, partnership and preparation.

Those questions are at the heart of a conference hosted by the SDLP taking place in Belfast this June: The Future of These Islands: Preparing for Change.

The party is convening voices from across the political spectrum because we believe this debate, and indeed any future constitutional outcome, must be rooted in pluralism. If change is to happen successfully, it cannot be designed by one political tradition or perspective. It must be shaped through dialogue, partnership and genuine engagement across these islands.

The experience of Brexit demonstrated the dangers of avoiding serious preparation until events force politics to react. The referendum campaign itself was dominated by slogans, emotional appeals and political mythology, but remarkably little detailed discussion about governance, implementation or long term consequences.

The years that followed exposed the costs of that failure.

It taught us that change can’t be improvised and made up on the hoof, and that reducing to simplistic narratives about winners and losers leaves a lasting legacy of division. It requires detailed preparation, democratic legitimacy and the ability to persuade people who are not already convinced.

Too much political debate across these islands has become performative, shaped by social media outrage, polarisation and political anger designed to play to the gallery. This conference is intended to create space for conversations that move beyond soundbites and slogans, bringing together interested parties in what will an event which is the first of its kind.

Tickets are available at https://www.sdlp.ie/preparingforchange

Speakers and panel make up will be announced in the coming weeks.

This is a guest slot to give a platform for new writers either as a one off, or a prelude to becoming part of the regular Slugger team.