The transition to the Legacy Commission has to leave these problems behind or lose fragile public confidence.

| Readers 190

Sir Declan Morgan, Chief Commissioner ICRIR

The combined impact of the May report on the functioning of the ICRIR and Nuala O’Loan’s scathing criticism that it was ‘”set up to fail” is bound to dismay its unbiased supporters. The HR issues are bad enough,  perhaps emerging from the problems of recruiting a mix of skills for a number of different roles.  But criticisms from an expert on policing and justice such as Baroness O’Loan is even more damaging. Her charge that the ICRIR  was set-up to fail because it lacked  adequate powers to conduct in depth Investigations flatly contradicts Chief Commissioner Declan Morgan’s declared confidence in the commission’s ability to do its job even without the incentive of conditional amnesty. At least it has been spared a repetition of the charge of conflict of interest against former local police officers investigating former  colleagues.

However, having so far not completed a single case and run up costs of £60 million, amounts to a case to answer. True, many investigations into difficult cases can take longer than two years.  And having received  over 400 requests  is evidence that victims as a whole have by no means written the commission  off. However,  hiring an outside expert to assess the adequacy of its powers is an admission that at the very least reassurance is necessary.  If these criticisms are  shown to be valid,  it is as well they surfaced now, before the ICRIR transitions to the more reformed and concentrated role as the Legacy Commission.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Soapbox

The Future of These Islands: Preparing for Change

Brian O'Neill

Wes Streeting resigns as Health Secretary….

Brian O'Neill

Proposal at Cork City Council for a statue to commemorate the mosquito that bit Oliver Cromwell…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation