Tiocfaidh Ár Lamb. Sheep dog’s latest battleground over woolly ideologies…

The Irish News reports on disharmony in the notoriously competitive arena of international sheep dog trials:
The International Sheep Dog Society (ISDS) has become embroiled in flags row that has sparked deep division among members of its Irish section. The society, which was established in 1906 and is a registered charity, oversees the sheepdog trials in Ireland and Britain.
Unionist MPs at Westminster have signed a letter written to the ISDS urging the organisation to scrap the practice of using only the tricolour at sheepdog events. In a letter to the ISDS, seen by the Irish News, unionist MPs, including DUP leader Gavin Robinson, said “any policy of flying only the Irish tricolour” would be at odds with the society’s constitution.
“In light of this we encourage the society to give full and careful consideration to alternative approaches that would better reflect its diverse membership. These could include flying multiple flags representing the jurisdictions within the Irish Section, or the adoption of a neutral or society specific flag that does not privilege any one national identity over another.”
It has now emerged that 52 Sinn Féin MPs, TDs and senators have also penned a response to the ISDS demanding the tricolour be retained.
In none of the coverage do we get the viewpoint of the sheep or indeed the sheep dogs. I for one fully support their right to self-determine their own identities.
Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
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