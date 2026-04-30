Can I interest you in a podcast about adult nappy rash cream?

Amazon have added a new feature that absolutely no one ever asked for. It’s where they use AI to create a fake podcast-style interview with ‘presenters’ where they discuss the product. You can even customise it by asking your own questions and the ‘presenters’ will answer your question. Watch the video below to embrace the full hellishness.
Of course, every Irish family knows that when it comes to nappy rash we don’t need AI, we all reach for the trusty everlasting tub of Sudocrem that’s been in your bathroom cabinet since 1997.
Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
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