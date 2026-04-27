The Union’s Wildcard: Maybe Farage Can Succeed Where Unionism Has Failed?

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"Nigel Farage MP (Clacton, Reform UK)" by UK House of Commons is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

David McNarry, former advisor to FM David Trimble and a former Strangford MLA for UUP/UKIP argues Unionism’s fractured political landscape may have found its wildcard — but will Nigel Farage’s Reform UK have the courage to play it?

It is true that in ceding political primacy to nationalist and republicans, unionists have paid a heavy price.
Cringeworthy is the woeful state of unionist representation in the NI Assembly, Belfast City Council and across local councils.

And yet the divided party leaderships remain impervious to the reality that should things continue as they are the situation will deteriorate much further.

It doesn’t take a psephologist to calculate that three unionist parties cancel each other out. A fourth party would break political unionisms back? Not the case I would contend were the new entrant Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party.

Unionism’s current bleak mood would be uplifted and the spirit reinvigorated before all comes crashing down.
Reform in NI-UK would be a natural progression for a party with the obvious clue to its ambition written in its name.

As far as ordinary Joe unionist is concerned the three-party split set up has failed lamentably to strengthen unionism. Playing second fiddle to Irish republicans is hard for Brit unionists to swallow.

Farage has the nous to recognise that it is the electorate not the party leaderships who ultimately are the custodians of the Union.

Should he maintain Reform’s momentum, Nigel Farage is in pole position to be installed as the next Prime Minister. A penetrative thought that most unionists will welcome and none can afford to ignore.

The Nigel Farage I know well and consider a good friend and trust and respect his judgement is honourable in his total commitment to the Union.

Regarding Reform’s potential move into the electoral fray here in NI-UK. I have no concept of what will transpire. Are Reform active ready to contest the 2027 NI Assembly and Council elections? Not in my opinion, which is a pity!

If asked I would suggest that it is very plausible that they prepare to enter the next Parliamentary elections.
Farage will have already identified that in a hung parliament scenario which pundits predict. NI-UK Westminster seats are of premium value that could make all the difference to which party forms the next UK government.

It is a grand prize that Reform alone is capable of securing by capturing the NI-UK pro union vote. Who knows with its policies even some non- unionists will be tempted to put their X on the ballot paper for Reform.

From a unionist perspective. A Reform UK Party unifying unionism and maximising the strength of its majority vote can reset unionism, refresh its mandate and move NI-UK forward within representation by a formidable national party.

The key question is should the Reform UK Party stand in the next general election as a single umbrella party, what will be the reaction of the DUP, UUP and TUV leaderships? That undoubtedly with next year’s NI-UK elections requiring party political realignment is a matter needing urgent decision. Where do you stand Gavin, Jon, Jim ?

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