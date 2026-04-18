Did the Irish invent Chess?

Caoimhin O’Gallchobhair is rom Belfast, he is a digital native, social media alien. He is currently making another game about the Irish fighting.

The Irish invented Chess – its a boast that arises because there are descriptions of a board game in the literature that could be talking about chess, and some of them do appear to be from a time before chess is believed to have existed in Europe. No mention fully describes a game, we only ever get a partial description, and the entire range of mentions is plagued by a confusion over names going back to the 9th century at least.

There are 3 named board games in the literature, each with name variations: Fidchell, Brandubh, and Búanbach, but only 2 partial descriptions can be constructed from the various mentions. It is possible that one of those partial descriptions is in fact formed from the mentions of two actual games that were very similar, tentatively Fidchell & Búanbach. This is the partial description that sounds like chess. Its also possible Búanbach was never really described at all. The other partial description has elements that clearly distinguish it from being chess-like, including the asymmetry of different numbers of pieces, 8 & 5, on the sides, and special squares on the board. This is Brandubh, and its Brandubh for which rules have now been salvaged from a combination of the literature references, archaeological finds, and a fortunate record of a related game still played by the Sámi in Lapland in the 18th century.

The following relevant texts are quoted in what I believe is chronological order:

The Táin c7th

Both Kinsella and Carson include this passage, it is amongst passages of Rósc – the ancient poetic mode declared “inscrutable” by its modern translators – and these are believed the earliest layer of the text. From kinsella p.105, Fergus is invited to play with Ailill in the company of Mebh, this is immediately after the curious passage subtly questioning Fergus’ manhood, and the rósc does appear to be a conflict between Ailill and Fergus over Mebh while they play, so like Fergus, the gameplay is surrounded by kingship issues.

“Now sit down” Ailill said, and we will play fidchell, You are very welcome. You play fidchell and búanbach / with a king and queen / ruling the game / their eager armies / in iron companies / all around them / not even if you win / can you take my place…

They began their game of fidchell, advancing the gold and silver men over the bronze board.

Carson translates fidchell as chess and búanbach as draughts, he also glosses them:

fidchell: literally “wood-intelligence” Although often translated as chess we have little idea as to how the game might have worked, beyond its being played on a board.

búanbach: a type of board game, from búan, ‘good’ or ‘constant’, with a possible meaning of ‘constant capture’. Like fidchell, we have little idea of how it was played.

This kind of description of the chess-like game is an example of its norm throughout the texts – it could be chess, nothing is said that excludes it from being chess, but not enough is said to confirm it either.

Cormacs Glossary c9th

Brandubh is included and translated as ‘black raven’ but only as that mere mention in the entry for Bran, whose ancient meaning of ‘raven’ was being lost. The entry for fidchell however is this:

Fidchell: féth-ciall, fáth-ciall, i.e. it requires sense (ciall) and learning (fáth) in playing it. Or fuath-cell, fuath cille, ‘likeness of a church’, in the first place the fidchell is four cornered, its squares are right angled, and black and white are on it, and moreover, it is different people that in turn win the game. It is straight in the morals and points of the scripture, and black and white, i.e. good and bad, exist in the church.

While the etymology is for Fidchell, and much of the physical description could be any board game, except the element concerning alternating winners appears to be Brandubh. This is a feature of the game – a consequence of its asymmetry – and not something that would be said about chess, or any symmetrical game. It is a motif that appears elsewhere in the literature when describing a board game, as is the related motif of playing to a stalemate, itself implied in a text as a morally superior outcome for a man of the cloth to strive for. There also appears to be a laboured attempt to claim Fidchell etymologically for the church. They did like equating white with good and black with bad back then. No other description of fidchell implies theres a ‘bad’ side, in fact ‘black’ is rarely the colour of pieces in the texts so it may be wrong to even entertain the colours in this passage as that of the pieces rather than the squares, or even moral positions, the pieces are more often gold or silver in the texts.

But there is an obvious aggressor in Brandubh, then the players switch roles for the second game of the match, so they each play the ‘good/white’ and ‘bad/black’ side, therefore the players must contain capacity for both. Additionally, all moves in Brandubh are in a straight line, horizontally or vertically, with no diagonal movement. It may also be relevant, that in the reconstructed rules of Brandubh, the most effective starting positions of the pieces forms a cross shape on the board. That alone might explain the clerics desire to claim it for the church. I think this entry, bar the etymology, is all about Brandubh.

My sense is by this stage in time Fidchell was lost in all but name – perhaps all that was left was the (venerable) like of the Táins mention. Cormac in Cashel has had near 100 years of Viking contact, a Viking game is becoming known around the country, the word its eventually known by is curiously included in the glossary as a simple translation – so its got currency – but perhaps the game doesn’t even have a settled name yet, the literal translation from its origin isn’t catching on in its new environs, and has in this instance had an older one transferred.

Senchus Mór c7th – c15th

This is one of the most complex texts, and surely one of the most important we have, its a crying shame its so inaccessible, even its Gaelic Revival translators were at pains to point out the difficulty of its abstruse legalese. While the text is believed to originate in the 7th century, it only survives in later transcripts that have had updates to the original text inserted, and i’m looking at the arrangement now and can see the mention of Brandubh is not in the earliest layer, its an expansion of the previous layer, so its from a later period, almost certainly after Viking contact. There is no mention of games in the previous layer.

The price of fosterage of the son of the ‘aire-desa‘ chief, i.e. 10 seds, i.e. which amount to six cows. Instruction, i.e. he (the son) is taught horsemanship, and ‘brann’-playing, and shooting, and chess-playing, and swimming. Sewing, and cutting-out, and embroidering, are taught to their daughters.

The Irish text from which ‘brann-playing’ is translated is brannuigect (with a wee dot on the g and c that i can’t do here). Chess-playing is Fichillucht.

Acallam na Senorach c12th

“My famed brandub is in the mountain above Leitir Bhroin, five voiceless men of white silver and eight of red gold.”

Book of O’Connor Donn c12th-c15th

“The centre of the plain of Fal is Tara’s castle, delightful hill; out in the exact centre of the plain, like a mark on a parti-coloured Brandubh board. Advance thither, it will be a profitable step: leap up on that square, which is fitting for the Branan, the board is fittingly thine. I would draw thy attention, o white of tooth, to the noble squares proper for the Branan (Tara, Cashel, Croghan, Naas, Aileach), let them be occupied by thee. A golden Branan with his band art thou with thy four provincials; thou, O king of Bregia, on yonder square and a man on each side of thee. ”

— “Abair riom a Eire ogh” – from the Book of O’Connor Donn, attributed to Maoil Eoin Mac Raith.

So Tales of the Elders of Ireland gives us the total number of 13 pieces, and the balance of 8 vs 5. The poem above explains the five, and gives us the king, his position, the position of his men, and knowledge that the corner & center squares are important and related to the king. There is also a “move of banishment“, a further description of custodial capture, and a description of pieces moving like a chariot track (see next link) referred to in other texts. We can confidently declare the alternate winning motif to belong here due to the asymmetry and further infer a 2 game match to declare a winner, and with the benefit of having played the game the middle of the passage “i would draw thy attention…” is clearly advising the king player of his objective. This completes the partial description of Brandubh. Theres a lot, a whole load more than Fidchell, but theres also a lot missing, and we’re really not that much further on than this document https://www.unicorngarden.com/eigse/ EARLY IRISH BOARD GAMES by Eoin Mac White, which was my early guide.

The Tale of Cummaine Fota and Mac da Cherda is probably important in the chronology, unfortunately I can’t find the date of this, but Cummaine is a reliably historical figure mentioned in multiple annals in the 7th century, and appearing in 9th century works like Cormacs Glossary and the tale of Liadain and Curithir (a very Tolkien-esque tale – check it out).

Now, I also enjoy games, and the question of Fidchell is an open one i’ve always hoped to see answered, so occasionally I look for updates. I’m also a coder and coding is something you have to keep working at as the field is constantly changing. Last year I was looking for a new project, and I wanted it to be a game, and my search for Fidchell updates led to hearing a claim that the rules of Brandubh had been discovered. I’ve seen the products in gift shops purporting to be fidchell & brandubh over the years, i’ve looked at them, i’ve never been convinced. But I looked into this, and it was quite convincing right from the start. These World Tafl Federation guys https://aagenielsen.dk/hnefatafl_online.php have done a great job at reconstructing their own lost Tafl variants, and consequently filled in the gaps in our knowledge of Brandubh. I decided to cast a warm Irish eye over their efforts, so I did a bit of research and began to build a prototype of the game on my computer.

I believe we can confidently accept now that our references to Brandubh (or any post 9th century description of a game that includes a now known distinguishing element of Brandubh, regardless of the name given) describe a game on a 7*7 board (thanks to archaeological finds) of 8 vs 5 where the 5 includes a king in the center surrounded by his men, whose objective is to escape the board via the corner squares and the opponent must stop him. The reconstructed general rules from tablut give us movement and capture, experimentation gives us the position of the 8, and how the special squares function. Alright, we can’t be absolutely certain of these transplanted elements because they aren’t described well enough contemporarily. As a coder, I have considered them variables not constants, and as such I have experimented with them in my prototype, but so far the determinations of the WTF are holding steady as the superior ruleset for the game. And that matters – this game was popular in Ireland for conservatively 300 years, it potentially replaced another game that had cultural cachet, and was only replaced itself by chess. It had to be pretty good, and I think its fair to assume some development so that it reached its best form at some point in that time. The resulting game is good, its fast, surprising, often brutal in its turn arounds. Having played a lot of it now I have no problem at all imagining the hairy bowsers of yesteryear, accomplished in the ubiquitous game of their day, eyeing eachother over foam speckled moustaches and speedily attempting all the strategies they’ve developed to the accompanying rattle of the pieces on the board. Rósc may have been uttered, perhaps something implying dubious parentage, to confound and distract the opponent. Wagers were probably made, and many games were likely played to determine a winner. I would think a time limited competition of an even number of games, sure what would have been the hurry?

I should say I had never played a game like this before, I find it requires a different positional awareness than chess or draughts, theres no frontline, you’re surrounded or surrounding, constantly looking for opportunities and threats. In contemplative mood while playing, i’ve wondered how much of its popularity was down to the metaphor it surely provided for potential real life experiences at the time. Back then, its topic was current.

Returning to the prototype, we build software in layers, basic functionality first, then progressively add complexity, so my first games were played against myself on a board with pieces but playing a total novice wasn’t much use, while I constructed a computer opponent that initially wasn’t much of a challenge. Contrary to the lazy slander, computer scientists can indeed make friends. I called this one Muiredach, because he was cross in a big way. Still, he taught me enough that the next iteration was better and the third was ruthless (I had also beefed up my knowledge by learning about the other old traditional games mentioned by Eoin Mac White: fox & geese, ludo latrunculorum, etc). I was now losing 9/10 games, but then I was playing an expert. Over the next few months, 20-30 minutes a day playing got me to 6/10 wins and better. One of the things I find most enjoyable about any game is the learning of it, the little victories you have as you get to grips with it, and often the more challenging the game leads to greater satisfaction when you get that feeling you’re mastering it. It’s a lot like coding itself. So I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and experience of building & learning this old Irish pastime, a game from the legends of my childhood, which I have to say without hyperbole has made me feel a bit closer to the characters in them, provided a little more understanding of their world, its another game we have in common after all, another connection. I enjoyed it so much I decided to polish it up for public consumption, as I think others may enjoy the experience too. So i’ve ported it to Android, added a multiplayer dimension via the cloud, and uploaded it to Google Playstore as Brandubh. It has no adverts, no tracking, you can play offline against the AI (who isn’t always ruthless now and is a good teacher), or play against real opponents over the ‘net. I am asking for a few quid for my efforts, thats what keeps the adverts at bay and ensures further development. I’m quite proud of the fact in comes in under the 16mb memory overhead thats still a sweet spot in programming for these devices, practically this means it won’t drain your battery, and a user should be able to take a phonecall and return to the game without losing progress or forcing a reload. I would like there to be more atmospheric effects, e.g. some rósc would be great, and i’m working on acquiring additional assets in this regard. There will be an Irish Language update.

It’s not Fidchell, but the fact that we have Brandubh again after so long leads to hope that maybe someday.

There were almost certainly board games involving opposing armies and possibly royal pieces in pre-Viking Ireland, possibly even one similar to Tafl. Roman influence looks quite possible too, even if through a third party. Theres no reason the Irish wouldn’t have done the normal thing and made games also, or picked them up from others, and mixed and mashed. All these things likely share a root in the Indo-Europeans scratching a grid in the dry earth and moving some stones, keepsakes, or totems. The presence of a king may be a sign of a common inheritance, or may not, the hierarchy of society is not the only theme in these old traditional games, pastoral themes are also common in the genre, there were probably some of those here, never recorded. The prevalence of “custodial capture” in these ancient games is worthy of exploration, even the morality of it – brought up a number of times in the texts – and what the lessons learned from the game may have been. You can’t help but think of the death of Brian Boru in its set up, and the question then arises, what was Brodir up to behind the lines at Clontarf? The capture of Brian and a knife to his throat may have ended the battle with victory for the Norse, his death was not going to achieve that. We generally imagine it was all about killing back then, but isn’t capture often going to be the more profitable in reality? And if this is how they gamed? Today, the most popular competitive head to head games tend to have people fragging the giblets out of eachother. Even digital chess has lost the sense of capture as you no longer pick up the taken piece, merely observe the opponents piece obliterated by your own. That feeling of capture survives the transition for Brandubh, it would simply be even stronger on a physical board.

Did the Irish invent chess ? Between you and me no, but I kinda like the bragg. Its like a boastful shout of a 7th century Gaelic Warrior echoing down the centuries “Hey ! Look at us ! Aren’t we grand !”. Its of their own particular idiom, as brave Sir Lancelot would say. If it draws anyone in to read the Táin and more, it’s worth keeping it going. It’s advertising, Irish style.

The game is available here for Android:

I may develop an Apple & web version if there is demand, so let me know.

This is a guest slot to give a platform for new writers either as a one off, or a prelude to becoming part of the regular Slugger team.