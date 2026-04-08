No Quick End to Fuel Price Crisis in Northern Ireland…

Even if Trump declares victory in two or three weeks’ time and begins withdrawing aircraft carriers and military forces, there is no guarantee that Iran will follow suit or cease its offensive operations. The Strait of Hormuz is likely to remain vulnerable, with oil and gas tankers potentially being charged up to $2 million per ship for “safe passage.” With little prospect of EU countries stepping in to provide protection, there is limited hope for stability returning to oil and gas markets in the short to medium term. Unfortunately, price inflation appears set to persist.
Furthermore, there is no certainty that Iran will refrain from targeting American military bases or civilian assets in the Middle East, which would only add to regional instability. The wider impact on the global economy is only just beginning. So much for an end to the “forever wars.”
Adding to this, the reported downing of an American F-15 fighter jet by Iranian forces in recent days has further complicated an already volatile situation. If the crew member is captured, there is an obvious risk of ransom demands and propaganda, which could alter the trajectory of the conflict—either escalating tensions or forcing an uneasy agreement through the withdrawal of American military forces.
It is difficult to comprehend how quickly events have accelerated. However, history—from the Vietnam War to previous conflicts in the Middle East—shows that once combat begins, outcomes can become highly unpredictable. This remains true even when military planners have spent months poring over strategic plans and maps, a process that many now question.
This delay will have a knock-on effect across many industries, from manufacturing, transport, and logistics to the cost of everyday goods.
So, beyond the limited fuel support package being provided by the UK government, what more should the Northern Ireland Executive be doing to prepare for the uncertainty facing our most vulnerable citizens?
Are shortages of key medical or engineering equipment a real possibility, or can we rely on global markets to adjust to these shocks?
Consumers in Northern Ireland may feel insignificant amid this broader human tragedy, which is increasingly affecting many countries, including some of the poorest in the world. Famine, fertiliser shortages for next season’s crops, and threats to drinking water supplies all represent immediate and serious risks.
This is not to diminish the threat Iran has posed to the Middle East and the wider world. However, it is understandable that ordinary people struggle to make sense of these events when their most immediate concerns are how to heat their homes or fuel their cars.
Cllr Brian Pope is a Chartered Civil Engineer and a former councillor on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council
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