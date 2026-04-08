No Quick End to Fuel Price Crisis in Northern Ireland…

Fuel price inflation and volatility in Northern Ireland are unlikely to ease following Donald Trump’s latest announcement that the war with Iran could end within the next two to three weeks. The recent increases at local petrol and diesel pumps already demonstrate the scale of the issue.

Oil prices have surged by 70% since the start of the conflict, and there is little sign of them falling unless the Strait of Hormuz fully reopens to global tanker traffic. Concerns that the Houthis in Yemen may resume targeting oil tankers in the Red Sea have further heightened tensions in the Middle East and could exert additional upward pressure on global fuel prices.

Even if Trump declares victory in two or three weeks’ time and begins withdrawing aircraft carriers and military forces, there is no guarantee that Iran will follow suit or cease its offensive operations. The Strait of Hormuz is likely to remain vulnerable, with oil and gas tankers potentially being charged up to $2 million per ship for “safe passage.” With little prospect of EU countries stepping in to provide protection, there is limited hope for stability returning to oil and gas markets in the short to medium term. Unfortunately, price inflation appears set to persist.

Furthermore, there is no certainty that Iran will refrain from targeting American military bases or civilian assets in the Middle East, which would only add to regional instability. The wider impact on the global economy is only just beginning. So much for an end to the “forever wars.”

Adding to this, the reported downing of an American F-15 fighter jet by Iranian forces in recent days has further complicated an already volatile situation. If the crew member is captured, there is an obvious risk of ransom demands and propaganda, which could alter the trajectory of the conflict—either escalating tensions or forcing an uneasy agreement through the withdrawal of American military forces.

It is difficult to comprehend how quickly events have accelerated. However, history—from the Vietnam War to previous conflicts in the Middle East—shows that once combat begins, outcomes can become highly unpredictable. This remains true even when military planners have spent months poring over strategic plans and maps, a process that many now question.