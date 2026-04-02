Whitey On the Moon again…

To be honest, space travel has never interested me that much. I can appreciate the technical achievement of sending a rocket into space and the bravery of the astronauts, but I prefer to concentrate on terra firma and solving the many problems we have down here.

I am reminded of the Gil Scott-Heron song:

Still, I wish all the astronauts godspeed in whatever it is they’re doing, even though it was all done 60 years ago with less technology than is in a modern-day smartwatch.

I see they now have a woman and a black guy on the crew, so progress, I suppose.

I am sure many of you are more enthusiastic about another giant step for mankind, so I will let you all comment away.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.