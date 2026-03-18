Epistle to the Parents: RE Withdrawal…

By the end of this term, every grant-aided school across Northern Ireland is required, for the first time, to inform parents that they have an absolute legal right to withdraw their child from Religious Education (RE) and collective worship, in full or in part. The right must be set out neutrally, the standard form included, and the process described — no meeting required, no reasons sought, no approval process. DE Circular 2026/09, issued on 3 February 2026, set a compliance deadline of the end of the spring term. The obligation is universal.

This is not a small administrative exercise. The right of withdrawal has existed in Northern Ireland law since the Education and Libraries (Northern Ireland) Order 1986, but there has been no previous statutory requirement to inform parents of it proactively or to ensure its exercise is free from the conditions that, in practice, rendered it illusory. The Supreme Court’s unanimous judgment in Re JR87 [2025] UKSC 40 established why that invisibility was not benign: withdrawal, as previously practised, placed an undue burden on families through stigmatisation, compelled disclosure of beliefs, and deterrent effects that together ensured the right remained theoretical for most parents who might have wished to use it. The Circular is the procedural remedy. The statutory communication requirement is its instrument.

It applies to every sector. Catholic maintained schools must communicate it. Integrated schools — whose own faith and belief guidance from NICIE and the IEF acknowledges the complexity of withdrawal within a school claiming a Christian basis — communicate it. Irish medium schools, grammar schools, and voluntary schools must all communicate it. The legal obligation is universal, and the standard proforma is the same across all sectors.

But the obligation does not land in the same context across all sectors, and its likely effect varies accordingly.

Where the gap is

The demographic mismatch between a school’s institutional character and its actual population is most acute in the controlled sector. Gallagher’s 2024 analysis for the QUB Centre for Shared Education, examining individual school composition from 1997/98 to 2021/22, documents the pattern. The dominant change in ‘Protestant’ schools over that period was a marked decline in the proportion of pupils identifying as Protestant and a corresponding increase in the proportion identifying as ‘Other’. Only a minority of controlled schools saw any meaningful increase in Catholic pupils. The diversification is consistent with secularisation within the Protestant community, with ‘Other’ now encompassing pupils from families of no religion, non-Christian faiths, and those who decline sectarian categorisation entirely.

The granular religion statistics for 2024/25, obtained via FOI by Parents for Inclusive Education NI, show the current position. Across controlled primary schools — 79,672 pupils — Protestant pupils constitute 52.6% of enrolment. The non-Protestant aggregate, comprising Catholics, other Christians, those of other religions, those of no religion, and the unclassified, stands at 47.4%: approximately 37,700 children. Analysis of individual school data for 2025/26 shows that in 137 of 347 controlled primary schools — 39% — non-Protestant pupils are already a majority. The pattern is particularly visible in East Belfast. At Belmont Primary School in Ormiston DEA, Protestant enrolment stood at 64.6% in 2014/15; by 2025/26, it had fallen to 10.8%, with 85.1% of pupils now identifying as ‘Other’. Four of its nine governors are transferor nominees appointed by the Presbyterian, Church of Ireland, and Methodist churches. At Elmgrove Primary School in Titanic DEA — 590 pupils — the 2025/26 figures show 44.9% Protestant, 5.3% Catholic, and 49.8% ‘Other’; its governance structure is identical.

A 2025 Queen’s University Belfast research study — Religion and Worldviews Education for All — found that approximately 1.2% of children are withdrawn from RE. The researchers attributed the figure not to parental satisfaction but to the unpalatability of the opt-out process: stigmatisation, the pressure of disclosure, and the inadequacy of what awaited a withdrawn child, described by one parent as ‘literally just colour in sheets at the back of the classroom’. Non-Protestant enrolment does not map directly onto latent demand for withdrawal: many families in the ‘Other’ category may be indifferent, selectively compliant, or only partially dissatisfied with current arrangements. But the disparity between 47.4% non-Protestant enrolment and 1.2% withdrawal is striking, and the Supreme Court’s own analysis — that the right had been rendered illusory by stigmatisation and deterrent effects — provides the explanation for it. The gap between expressed and suppressed demand is the central problem the Circular is designed to address.

Catholic maintained schools, by contrast, serve populations that remain overwhelmingly Catholic. Borooah and Knox, in their 2026 analysis published in the International Journal of Inclusive Education, found that 94% of pupils in Catholic Maintained primary schools were Catholic in 2022/23. Gallagher’s analysis confirms the broader pattern: Catholic school composition has changed little since 1998, and where it has changed, it involves a modest rise in ‘Other’ pupils and negligible Protestant enrolment. The mismatch between institutional character and pupil population that defines the controlled sector simply does not exist in maintained schools at anything like the same scale. The Circular goes to both sectors, but the tension it addresses is concentrated in one.

What the Circular does and does not do

The Circular is a genuine improvement. Parents need not explain themselves. There is no meeting, no negotiation, no approval process. The form is simple, the process is confidential, and paragraph 18 explicitly states that withdrawal need not be renewed annually—an important protection against the implicit pressure that annual distribution of the form might otherwise create. Partial withdrawal is permitted, allowing parents to specify particular topics, rituals, or settings rather than choosing between full participation and full exclusion.

These are not cosmetic changes. The Supreme Court identified three mechanisms through which the previous arrangements rendered the right illusory. The Circular addresses all three at the procedural level. The stigmatisation risk is reduced by making withdrawal a normal, form-based administrative act rather than a conversation requiring justification. The compelled-disclosure problem is eliminated by removing the requirement to state reasons. The deterrent effect — the combination of the first two — is correspondingly diminished.

What the Circular cannot do is generate awareness where none previously existed. The right has been in statute for forty years. The Supreme Court found it had been rendered theoretical by the conditions under which it had to be exercised. The Circular restores its practical character, but a right cannot be exercised by someone who does not know it exists — and for most parents in controlled schools, the communication required this term is the first formal notification they will have received.

The Circular removes friction. It does not supply knowledge that was absent, and it cannot dissolve the norms that have made withdrawal feel aberrant rather than ordinary. In England — where the right has existed in an analogous form, and no comparable legal shock has disrupted the default — NATRE’s 2018 primary survey found that nearly 16% of schools had some parents exercising it. Northern Ireland’s figure is 1.2% of pupils. The units and contexts differ, but the order-of-magnitude gap is instructive: it shows that when awareness is normalised, and stigma is lower, uptake rises even in a system whose RE retains a Christian character. NI’s 1.2% reflects years of invisibility and accumulated deterrent effects, not a genuine difference in parental preferences.

What is likely to happen

Withdrawal will increase. The combination of a clear legal ruling, simplified procedures, and a statutory requirement to inform every parent will lead to some increase in uptake. How substantial that rise will be is a different question.

The structural constraints that the Circular does not address will continue to suppress uptake below what the demographic data suggests is plausible. Cultural permission matters: in communities where withdrawal has not been normalised — where it has carried connotations of difference, irreligiosity, or antagonism toward the school — a letter alone does not change the social cost of acting on the right. The alternative provision problem remains unresolved at any substantive level. The Circular requires that withdrawn pupils receive ‘meaningful, age-appropriate and supervised’ alternative activities — quiet study, reading, or other supervised activities. This is a clearer regulatory floor than previously existed, but it falls well short of a curricular alternative. Nelson and Yang, in their 2022 analysis of the implementation of the world religions policy introduced at Key Stage 3 in 2007, found that even a formally mandated curriculum change — with teacher buy-in — produced outcomes so variable across controlled schools that it would be impossible to say with confidence what an education in world religions actually consisted of in any given school. Non-curricular alternative provision is far less structured and sits outside any inspection framework; if a mandated syllabus could not be implemented consistently, the gap between what the Circular requires for withdrawn pupils and what they actually receive will be wider still.

The Circular also leaves intact an incentive structure that runs counter to its stated purpose. Paragraph 18 states that withdrawal need not be renewed annually — arrangements remain in place until the parent withdraws the request. But the Circular simultaneously requires schools to distribute the form to all parents annually as part of the information pack. A parent who withdrew their child two years ago and has no intention of reversing that decision must receive the form again each year. The message that no renewal is required sits alongside a document that implies renewal may be expected. The annual cycle recreates a modest version of the very deterrent the Supreme Court criticised: the parent is placed in a position where inaction must be consciously chosen year after year. One practical resolution would be to align the annual information distribution with the school census in October, when parents already designate their child’s religion: a parent recording ‘No Religion’ or ‘Other Religion’ would receive the RE information and form at the moment most relevant to them, and the routine nature of the census cycle would reduce the implication that receipt of the form requires a decision. The Circular does not suggest this, and schools implementing it in good faith have no guidance on how to navigate the tension.

Wales shows where the argument leads. The Curriculum for Wales introduced Religion, Values and Ethics (RVE) as a subject explicitly designed so that no family would need to withdraw from it. The parental right of withdrawal from RVE is being phased out in Welsh schools without a religious character, as the curriculum is designed to meet the human rights standard without requiring any child to opt out. Wales demonstrates that the rights-compliant solution is curricular redesign rather than continued reliance on withdrawal: a curriculum that removes the need for opting out removes the deterrent, disclosure, and stigmatisation dynamics altogether. Northern Ireland’s Purdy review is charged with producing a revised syllabus by summer 2026, to be consulted upon and implemented from September 2027. The legal test is whether the revised syllabus conveys RE in an objective, critical, and pluralistic manner — the standard the Supreme Court identified and the current Core Syllabus was found to breach. Whether the review arrives at something genuinely comparable to the Welsh model, or produces a Christianity-first curriculum with world religions added as a modest supplement — as the 2007 revision did — will determine whether the spring letter is a transitional measure or a permanent fixture of NI school life.

The track record of the last curriculum intervention touching RE in Northern Ireland does not encourage confidence. Nelson and Yang found that the 2007 introduction of world religions at Key Stage 3 was implemented with no in-service training for any teacher in their sample, low timetable allocation, inadequate resources, and high levels of individual teacher discretion, shaped partly by the teachers’ own Christian backgrounds and partly by their reading of the sociocultural climate. One teacher stopped teaching world religions altogether after a parent complained to their church minister that she was insufficiently Christian. That is the institutional landscape into which the new syllabus will be introduced.

The spring letter is a milestone. It is also a measure of how far the system still has to travel. Forty years after the right of withdrawal was enacted, parents are being formally notified for the first time that it exists, and told — without qualification — that they may use it. The procedure now works. What remains is the harder question of whether the curriculum from which parents may now more easily withdraw will be reformed to the point where withdrawal is no longer necessary.

This is the eleventh article in a series examining educational governance in Northern Ireland. Previous articles: ‘The Transformation Majority That Doesn’t Count’ (I); ‘It’s Not Just Protestant Schools’ (II); ‘Take Down the Hurdles’ (III); ‘The Irony of Integration’ (IV); ‘Time to Flip the Switch’ (V); ‘Beyond Indoctrination’ (VI); ‘Eight Per Cent After Forty Years’ (VII); ‘Good in Parts’ (VIII); ‘Gone Girls’ (IX); ‘New Wine, Old Wineskins’ (X).

Sources: Re JR87 [2025] UKSC 40; DE Circular 2026/09; Nelson, J. and Loader, R. (2025) ‘Religion and Worldviews Education for All’, Queen’s University Belfast; Gallagher, T. (2024) ‘Religion and diversity in schools in Northern Ireland’, QUB Centre for Shared Education; Borooah, V.K. and Knox, C. (2026) ‘Education, inequality and integration in Northern Ireland’, International Journal of Inclusive Education; Nelson, J. and Yang, Y. (2022) ‘World Religions in Religious Education in Northern Ireland’, Religion & Education, 49:1; NATRE/NAHT (2018) Guidance on withdrawal from RE; Catholic Education Service (2024) Guidance on withdrawal from religious education and/or collective worship; DENI Granular Religion Statistics 2024/25 (obtained via FOI by Parents for Inclusive Education NI); EA School Census 2025/26.

El Cavador is a Slugger reader from Belfast with a particular interest in education